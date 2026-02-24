INTURAI VENTURES STRENGTHENS ITS CORE TECHNOLOGY AND IP PROTECTION FRAMEWORK FOR SPATIAL INTELLIGENCE

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

Highlights

The Company is processing and evaluating up to 10 patents against trade secret strategies





Proprietary methods support non-contact monitoring without cameras, wearables or specialist hardware





New capabilities expand commercial applications across healthcare, aged care and smart living, making comprehensive monitoring more affordable and from a single ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to provide a technical update on its spatial intelligence platform and outlines the intellectual property framework established to protect its internally developed processes and proprietary methods.

Inturai has developed a set of internally developed software processes that analyse existing Wi-Fi and radio frequency signals to derive information on movement, presence and activity within physical environments. These processes operate without the use of cameras or dedicated sensing hardware and are designed for deployment using standard Wi-Fi infrastructure.

To secure these technology advances, the Company has established an intellectual property strategy focused on protecting its proprietary methods and associated technologies across three defined areas corresponding to the core functional layers of the platform.

Core Sensing and Signal Intelligence

At the foundational level, Inturai has developed proprietary methods for processing and interpreting wireless signal behaviour to generate spatial awareness. These internally developed processes focus on extracting environmental information from radio frequency data and enable functions such as motion detection, presence identification and location estimation.

Protected technologies in this area are intended to secure the signal-processing and interpretation methods that allow these capabilities to be delivered without additional hardware, supporting scalable and cost-efficient deployment.

Health and Human Context Sensing

Building on the core sensing layer, Inturai has internally developed processes for analysing wireless signal data to infer human-related patterns. These proprietary methods support non-contact and non-intrusive assessment of general activity and behavioural context relevant to healthcare, aged care and smart living environments such as sleep quality and heart rate.

Protected technologies in this category focus on enabling innovative, affordable continuous monitoring, while avoiding visual data capture and reducing privacy and regulatory complexity.

Defence and Security Applications

The Company has extended its proprietary methods for use in defence, policing and security environments where visibility may be limited or obstructed. Internally developed processes in this area relate to identifying and interpreting activity and movement within sensitive spaces using signal-based sensing techniques, solving problems these groups still face with beyond-line-of-sight awareness.

Protected technologies in this category are directed at securing the application of spatial intelligence methods in large-scale operational and security-related contexts, supporting situational awareness and safety outcomes such as presence, target health and activity profiling and large-scale monitoring for borders and field operations.

Inturai continues to pursue patent filings and related intellectual property protections to secure its protected technologies, reinforce long-term defensibility and support disciplined commercial deployment across healthcare, defence and security sectors.

Ed Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

Inturai Ventures Corp.

[email protected]

+1 (604) 339-0339

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

