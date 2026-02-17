INTURAI VENTURES EXPANDS EUROPEAN MARKET ACCESS WITH TRADEGATE LISTING

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

Highlights

Inturai shares now listed for trading on Tradegate Exchange in Germany under the symbol 3QG0

European investors gain access across extended EU trading hours, enhancing international liquidity

The Tradegate listing complements Inturai's existing capital markets presence in Canada, US and Germany

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany under the symbol 3QG0.

The Tradegate listing provides direct access for European investors to trade Inturai shares during EU market hours, including extended trading hours across major European time zones. This expanded availability strengthens international exposure and supports improved liquidity for the Company's shares.

The listing complements Inturai's existing capital markets presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under URAI, the OTC market in the United States under URAIF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under 3QG0. Together, these listings provide coordinated access across North America and Europe.

Tradegate's focus on international issuers and private investor participation enables broader market engagement with Inturai's technology platform. The Company is advancing next generation spatial intelligence by leveraging standard Wi Fi and radio signals to deliver AI powered sensing without invasive or specialist hardware. This architecture enables scalable deployment across defence, healthcare, security and industrial environments.

Inturai recently confirmed initial orders within the defence sector, reflecting increasing demand for discreet, AI driven sensing systems in operational settings. The Company is also progressing discussions with potential partners across security and healthcare verticals, where real time intelligence and cost efficient deployment are critical.

About Tradegate Exchange

Tradegate www.tradegatebsx.com is based in Berlin and is Europe's largest stock exchange specialised in the execution of private investor orders. Originally established in 2000 as an over the counter trading platform, it has become a leading venue for retail participation in German and European markets.

Tradegate operates extended trading hours from 07:30 to 22:00 CET for equities and ETFs. It is known for its retail focused model, high transaction volumes and streamlined cost structure. As of January 1, 2026, Tradegate operates as part of the newly formed Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange following its merger with Börse Berlin.

Key features include a broad product range of over 20,000 securities, including shares, bonds, funds and exchange traded products, with ownership shared between Deutsche Börse Group, Tradegate AG and the Berlin Stock Exchange.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures Corp. is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339