Inturai Ventures Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) (the "Company" or "Inturai") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Inturai's fiscal year ends on September 30. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Inturai will be exempt from the requirement to file its interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine-month interim period, as it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, including being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company has already filed its interim financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. Accordingly, Inturai will issue its six-month interim financial statements and MD&A for the period ending March 31, 2026, but will not file its interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2026, as permitted under CBO 51-933.

Inturai will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of September 30, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of March 31, 2026). Inturai remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About Inturai Ventures Corp.

Inturai Ventures Corp. is a Canadian technology company focused on the development of artificial intelligence-based sensing and spatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes Wi-Fi and radio signals to monitor and analyze environments without the need for specialized hardware, with applications across healthcare, security, and smart infrastructure sectors.

On Behalf of the Board,

INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

Edward Clarke, CEO

[email protected]

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's adoption of semi-annual financial reporting; the Company's intention not to file interim financial reports for the nine-month interim period; the Company's ongoing eligibility to rely on CBO 51-933; and the Company's commitment and intention to file the audited annual financial statements and the six-month interim financial reports as well as report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Risks and uncertainties include changes to the Company's financial or regulatory standing; changes to or revocation of CBO 51-933; and changes in securities legislation or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. Labor shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE Inturai Ventures Corp.