/C O R R E C T I O N -- INTURAI VENTURES CORP./

The news release below has been updated to reflect changes to the headline, subheadline "Highlights" section, and paragraphs 1-3. The complete, corrected release follows:

INTURAI VENTURES RELEASES DOMECOMMAND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

Highlights

Inturai has released its DomeCommand Investor Presentation.





The Company will present the recently announced DomeCommand acquisition to investors , along with an update on the sensing business and the unique combined offering, and a live Q&A.





, along with an update on the sensing business and the unique combined offering, and a live Q&A. The presentation will be delivered via two live investor webinars on Thursday, July 23, 2026, covering the same material in both the European and North American time zones. Registration is now open using the links below.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) has released its DomeCommand investor presentation following the Company's signing of an exclusive Letter of Intent announced July 6th for the proposed acquisition.

DomeCommand is an AI-native command-and-coordination platform for autonomous systems, deepening the Company's position in defence and national security markets alongside its spatial intelligence platform.

Investor Presentation

In addition, the Company will host two live investor webinars to present DomeCommand and an update on the Company's progress. Both sessions take place on Thursday, July 23, 2026 and cover the same material.

Session 1

APAC and Germany: Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM CEST

Register: Click to Reserve your spot

Session 2

Vancouver: Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM PDT

Toronto: Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 PM EDT

Germany: Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 PM CEST

Register: Click to Reserve your spot

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statement in this news release include, without limitation: statements regarding the Proposed Acquisition, the anticipated benefits therefrom, the satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing and receipt thereof. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, which include, without limitation: risks that the Proposed Acquisition may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the anticipated benefits from the Proposed Acquisition may not be realized as contemplated, or at all; risks that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, may not be satisfied as contemplated, or at all. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339