INTURAI VENTURES AND TALIUS SIGN LOI FOR ROLLOUT OF AI-POWERED SENSING AND SPATIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY

Highlights

Inturai advances its engagement with Talius following sustained collaboration





Targeting USD $2.5 million in combined revenue over the initial three-year deployment and referral period





Expands the capability set of Talius Smart Care with real-time spatial intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to confirm that, following sustained engagement and technical collaboration throughout 2025, it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoO)¹ with Talius Group Limited (ASX: TAL), a leading provider of aged and disability care technology across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and United Kingdom

This strategic LOI marks a significant evolution in the existing relationship between the two companies, with plans to integrate Inturai's AI-powered sensing and spatial intelligence platform across the Talius ecosystem. The collaboration is expected, subject to definitive agreements, to generate a combined USD $2.5 million in revenue over the initial three-year period, via both direct deployment and referral activity.²

Talius' Smart Care platform supports continuous monitoring, emergency response and intelligent triage across a broad and established care footprint in facilities and homes.

"This partnership brings together two organisations with shared missions - delivering smarter, safer care through intelligent infrastructure," said Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp. "By integrating our spatial AI platform with Talius' clinically governed technology and well-established care ecosystem, we are extending the capabilities of what is already one of the most advanced care platforms in the market."

Inturai's spatial intelligence technology is designed to complement existing sensing environments, providing an additional data layer that can enhance situational awareness and care insights. When integrated with the Talius platform, the solution has the potential to extend analytical capability and support more informed, real-time care workflows across a range of settings.

Graham Russell, Managing Director & CEO of Talius, commented:

"The opportunity to incorporate spatial AI into our platform is a natural extension of our mission to deliver data-driven, person-centred care. Inturai's solution complements our existing capabilities and opens up new pathways for proactive care interventions, particularly in home and community settings."

A joint steering committee will guide the roadmap and integration plan, with a focus on speed-to-scale and interoperability with the Talius platform. A definitive agreement is currently being negotiated.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

¹ The Letter of Intent is non-binding, and a definitive agreement is currently being finalised; however, there is no certainty that the parties will enter into binding agreements on the terms contemplated. ² The revenue figure is indicative only, subject to final commercial terms, and represents combined revenue across both parties; there is no guarantee that this amount will be realised.

