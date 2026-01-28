INTURAI VENTURES SELECTS CANACCORD AND ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC ADVISORY AGREEMENT PRIOR TO NORTH AMERICAN ROADSHOW

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG)

Highlights

Inturai Ventures Corp. has selected Canaccord Genuity Corp. for a focused strategic advisory engagement to evaluate value-maximising outcomes





Engagement underscores institutional recognition of Inturai's AI-powered sensing platform in defence, healthcare and critical infrastructure





The Company is increasing its North American presence and actively evaluating a number of opportunities to accelerate its North American military and defence growth strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a strategic advisory engagement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord"), one of North America's leading independent investment banks prior to its North American investor and customer roadshow in early February.

Following an extensive review of potential strategic advisory partners, the Company selected Canaccord based on its demonstrated enthusiasm for the opportunity, proven track record in identifying high-growth technology platforms, and ability to support value-creating initiatives across the full corporate lifecycle. Under the engagement, Canaccord will provide financial advisory services focused on commercial partnerships, strategic capital structuring and transaction pathways aligned with Inturai's sector positioning.

The engagement builds on Inturai's recent rebrand, expanded platform capabilities, and increasing engagement from defence, aged care and infrastructure stakeholders. As previously disclosed, the Company is actively evaluating opportunities to accelerate its North American military and defence strategy, including team expansion and pilot deployments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Canaccord will provide financial advisory services from February 1 to April 30, 2026. The Company has agreed to pay Canaccord a fee of C$7,000 per month, along with the issuance of 1,000,000 warrants, half of which are exercisable at $0.40 and half at $0.60, expiring on July 30 and July 31, 2027 respectively. Compensation payable to Canaccord does not include any common shares of the Company.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339