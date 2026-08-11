INTURAI EXPANDS CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY CAPABILITIES THROUGH PROPOSED DOMECOMMAND ACQUISITION AS GLOBAL COUNTER-UAS FOCUS INTENSIFIES

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

German authorities are investigating an explosives-laden drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, one of Europe's largest cargo and logistics hubs, an incident that officials have described in publicly reported statements as a "new quality of danger" to critical infrastructure. Inturai was not involved in the incident; the Company believes such events underscore the growing need for advanced drone response capabilities across airports, logistics hubs and critical infrastructure.





The Company's proposed acquisition of DomeCommand, announced July 6, 2026, expands Inturai's capabilities in counter-UAS command-and-control: a deterministic solver designed to compute optimized engagement plans, AI reasoning agents that provide explainable judgement, and an evidence-linked audit trail behind every decision.





The Company is engaged in a 12-week proof-of-capability program for DomeCommand with the European Defence Tech Hub, targeting initial milestones in the fourth quarter of 2026. The global counter-UAS market is forecast to grow from US$9.17 billion in 2026 to US$29.70 billion by 2031, a 26.5% compound annual growth rate.*

The Company has simulated how DomeCommand would defend against drone attacks if involved in the recent explosives-equipped drone event at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

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VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to provide an update on DomeCommand, the counter-UAS command-and-control platform the Company has agreed to acquire announced July 6th, 2026, as governments, airports and critical infrastructure operators reassess their drone response.

German authorities are investigating an explosives-equipped drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, one of Europe's largest cargo and logistics hubs. The discovery temporarily disrupted airport operations and triggered a national security investigation. In publicly reported statements (Reuters, August 2026), German officials described the incident as a "new quality of danger" for critical infrastructure. Inturai was not involved in the incident and has no connection to it, and no party involved in the incident has evaluated, endorsed or engaged the Company or DomeCommand.

The Company believes such events underscore a structural feature of the counter-UAS challenge: threat detection and threat response are distinct capabilities. In the Company's assessment, much of the operational gap now sits in the response-coordination layer, where sensor data must be fused, engagements planned and assets directed. That is the layer DomeCommand addresses, while much of the sector's current activity focuses on detection hardware, effectors, and drone services. The global counter-UAS market is forecast to grow from US$9.17 billion in 2026 to US$29.70 billion by 2031, a 26.5% compound annual growth rate.*

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented: "The counter-UAS challenge has shifted from seeing threats to acting on them in seconds. DomeCommand was built for that decision layer: a solver that computes the response, reasoning agents that explain it, and an audit trail that stands behind every action. All of it is designed to run on a single workstation an operator can field, and our focus for the next twelve months is disciplined execution of our proof-of-capability program in Europe."

DomeCommand pairs a deterministic solver, designed to compute engagement plans optimized against defined constraints, with AI reasoning agents that provide explainable judgement. Every decision is recorded in an evidence-linked audit trail. To the Company's knowledge, based on its review of publicly available information, no other commercially available platform combines both approaches. The platform is designed to fuse radar, radio-frequency, electro-optical/infrared, acoustic and air-traffic sensor data into a single operating picture, and to coordinate drones, ground robots, personnel and effectors through open protocols including MAVLink and Cursor-on-Target/ATAK.

DomeCommand is designed to run offline on a single workstation. The Company believes this hardware-light architecture could enable cost-constrained operators, including regional airports, logistics hubs and utilities, to field decision-layer capability without cloud dependency or a large-scale procurement program. Cost-aware engagement planning is designed to match the response to the threat, tasking low-cost effectors against low-cost drones rather than committing high-value interceptors.

The Company is engaged in a 12-week program with the European Defence Tech Hub, targeting milestones in the fourth quarter of 2026. It is also collaborating in Asia, including with the Republic of Singapore Air Force; the Company is yet to enter into formal agreements in respect of those discussions.

The proposed DomeCommand acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and has not yet closed. Upon closing, it would establish defence and critical-infrastructure autonomy as a lead vertical for the Company, complementing its existing spatial intelligence platform. Inturai intends to integrate DomeCommand into its technology platform while pursuing commercial opportunities across government, industrial, and enterprise markets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

For investor inquiries:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339