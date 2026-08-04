INTURAI VENTURES PROVES AIRBORNE PRESENCE INTELLIGENCE, ADDRESSING DEFENCE, SECURITY AND RESCUE MARKETS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai's sensor, flown under a standard drone, mapped the locations of people and devices across an entire site, including inside buildings, in a single pass.

Running on standard drones, the system is quick and affordable to deploy, with the commercial model focused on higher-margin software licences.

The flights showed clear uses in search and rescue, security and crowd monitoring, opening commercial pathways in defence and security markets.

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VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of demonstration flights of its airborne sensor. Flown under a standard drone, a single pass mapped where people and devices were located across an entire site, including inside buildings, using only signals already in the air.

The sensor is a small receiver that clips under an ordinary drone. It listens for the everyday Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals that phones, smartwatches, and earbuds give off. It sends out nothing of its own, so it is hard to detect and fast to fly.

Every device the drone hears is displayed on a live map in the area it was heard, along with how close it is and when it was last seen. The system protects privacy. It never identifies individuals and automatically handles how modern phones hide their identities.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented: "These flights prove we can map who and what is present across a whole site from a standard drone, using signals that are already in the air. Passive, airborne, and low-cost is exactly what defence, security and rescue operators have asked for, and Inturai is now positioned to deliver it."

The advantage is simple. Fixed sensors must be installed and maintained, and active systems reveal their own position. Inturai's sensor does neither. One operator with one small drone can cover a compound, stadium, a border, a disaster zone, or a battleground and know in real time where people are.

The flights showed clear commercial uses: locating people in search-and-rescue operations, monitoring a perimeter without being noticed, estimating crowd size, and determining whether a building is occupied or empty. These are everyday needs across defence, security, and large-site monitoring.

The airborne sensor is the next step in Inturai's roadmap, following its offline and mesh capability, the DUO-1 platform, and a growing set of commercial engagements. Because it runs on standard drones, deployment is low-cost, and the commercial model is built around higher-margin software licences. The Company intends to actively commercialise the technology with defence, security, and search-and-rescue partners with its rapid made-to-order model.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

For investor inquiries:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

+1-604-339-0339, [email protected]