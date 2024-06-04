Introducing the Inaugural Binance World Championship: Celebration of Users with Over $4.2M Crypto Rewards

Inspired by upcoming global sporting events, Binance hosts exclusive trading tournaments and promotions to celebrate community excellence

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 190 million users worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever Binance World Championship . With the largest ever rewards pool in Binance's history at over $4.2 million, this championship is part of Binance's broader efforts to celebrate its users and community. Both new and existing users are invited to learn more about crypto, take part in the campaigns, showcase their trading skills and be rewarded.

Over the next few months, the world's attention will be fixed on several global sporting events that bring nations and individuals together in friendly rivalry. Inspired by the spirit of these exciting events, Binance World Championship will be bringing together the thrilling excitement of competitions with the vast possibilities of crypto. The championship officially kicks off today and spans three weeks, concluding on June 25, 2024.

Binance World Championship features three skills-based tournaments and three exclusive promotions across various products within Binance's vast ecosystem. From newcomers to budding traders to trading veterans, all eligible users are given the chance to take part in their chosen activities and complete the tasks for a chance to be amongst the victors that earn attractive rewards.

The tournaments comes with its own prize pool and requirements, including:

Spot: Complete spot-related tasks and compete in trading volumes to get a share of the $1.2 million prize pool.

prize pool. Futures: Take part in the Futures Grand Tournament, which includes both solo and team competitions, for a chance to share up to $3 million in rewards.

in rewards. Convert: Study and trade the next day's top-performing assets to share a daily 500 USDC reward pool, with a total of 12,000 USDC available to be won.

In addition to the tournaments, Binance users can also enjoy three exclusive promotions during this three-week period:

Earn: Subscribe to Simple Earn's Flexible and Locked Products to share up to $100,000 in rewards.

in rewards. Buy Crypto : Complete your first crypto purchase or fiat deposit with the 'Buy Crypto ' feature to share 15,000 USDT in rewards.

: Complete your first purchase or fiat deposit with the 'Buy ' feature to share 15,000 USDT in rewards. Cross-Product: Trade at least $100 on Convert, Spot and Futures each for a chance to win 1 BNB.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, shared: "With the launch of the first-ever Binance World Championship, we are excited to be celebrating our users and uplifting community excellence. Echoing the camaraderie and competitive spirit integral to sports, this championship aims to offer engaging and enriching experiences to all our users - from novices to the veterans of the crypto world. We are not only giving our community a chance to enhance their understanding of crypto but also recognizing their unwavering support through rewarding opportunities."

"As the championship unfolds over the coming weeks, we look forward to seeing our users showcase their skills and knowledge. Our hope is that they will further discover and unlock the expansive possibilities of crypto during this process," added Rachel.

More information on the Binance World Championship can be found here .

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. You are responsible for informing yourself about and observing any restrictions and/or requirements imposed with respect to the access to and use of any products and services offered by or available through Binance in each country or region from which they are accessed by you or on your behalf. Binance reserves the right to change, modify or impose additional restrictions with respect to the access to and use of any products and/or services offered from time to time in its sole discretion at any time without notification.

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 190 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

