Introducing the Coriolis Collection

"At House of Rohl, we believe that every home should tell a story—one defined by craftsmanship, provenance and a passion for detail. This philosophy takes center stage in our new collaboration with our top customer EMCO Corporation; the Riobel Coriolis collection. Engineering meets artistry to deliver a suite of toilets that elevate and enhance everyday living and together with the other House of Rohl brands deliver endless curated design possibilities for the bathroom," stated Luc Lefebvre, Vice-President & General Manager at House of Rohl Canada.

Originating from Quebec, Riobel is acclaimed for its bold, creative spirit, seamlessly merging European panache with North American flair. The Coriolis Collection is a perfect representation of this, featuring modern, sleek designs that offer form and function. Inspired by the dynamic forces of motion and balance, this collection redefines the bathroom experience, making it a space of understated luxury.

The Coriolis Collection includes three models – each designed to meet the highest standards of both style and performance:

Coriolis Kilo

Elevated high-end design with skirted base

One-piece standard height

Elongated seat with removable Easy Clean feature

Slow-close toilet seat and lid

Watersense compliant (1.28 gpf / 4.8 lpf)

Price: $1 ,800

Coriolis Deca

Modern design with a skirted base

One-piece chair height

Vortex flush for optimized performance

ADA compliant

Slow-close toilet seat and lid

Watersense compliant (1.28 gpf / 4.8 lpf)

Price: $1,200

Coriolis Centi

Transitional design with exposed trapway

One-piece chair height

ADA compliant

Elongated seat with slow-close feature

Watersense compliant (1.28 gpf / 4.8 lpf)

Price: $829

Each model is designed with precise engineering, ensuring seamless functionality and advanced performance. The collection's standout features include: vortex flushing technology, ADA compliance and effortless cleaning systems; all which make these toilets as practical as they are luxurious.

The Coriolis Collection is available in showrooms including EMCO, Noble Québec, Noble Atlantic, Noble British Columbia and Universal Supply allowing homeowners, designers and architects to explore the unparalleled approach of Riobel to the bathroom experience.

About House of Rohl®

House of Rohl® is a portfolio of seven luxury décor brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert®, ROHL®, Emtek® and Schaub. Each has a unique story that connects craft, provenance and passion that delivers timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage and design to your kitchen, bath and whole home. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

About Riobel ®

Originating in Quebec, Riobel® combines European panache with North American flair. Design and engineering work hand-in-hand and come together brilliantly through innovation and ingenuity. Geometric angles and rounded arcs make up award-winning collections that will be as true tomorrow as they are today. This is a luxury designed to be lived with. Riobel faucets and fixtures are designed and engineered in Canada and combine advanced technologies with brilliant style, form, and function.

For more information on the Coriolis Collection, please contact:

Shannon Powell – Zeno Group

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Rohl