Introducing the All-New Eat Well Live Well Expo -- April 18-19, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A brand-new consumer experience is coming to Toronto this spring with the launch of the Eat Well Live Well Expo, taking place April 18 & 19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Created with a health-conscious consumer in mind, the Expo brings together a thoughtfully curated mix of over 200 brands focused on better-for-you living.

From functional foods to clean-label beverages and supplements, attendees will discover products tailored to a wide range of dietary needs and lifestyles.

Event Highlights Include:

200+ Curated Exhibitors

A diverse selection of brands showcasing healthier food, beverage, and supplement options.

A diverse selection of brands showcasing healthier food, beverage, and supplement options. Products for Every Lifestyle

Featuring gluten-free, organic, vegan, keto, paleo, and allergy-friendly offerings.

Featuring gluten-free, organic, vegan, keto, paleo, and allergy-friendly offerings. The Wellness Stage (sponsored by St. Francis Herb Farm)

Expert-led talks and discussions on nutrition, wellness, and holistic living. Speakers include Julie Daniluk, Dr. Olivia Rose, Alissa Steinberg, Suzann Galluzzo and many more.

Expert-led talks and discussions on nutrition, wellness, and holistic living. Speakers include Julie Daniluk, Dr. Olivia Rose, Alissa Steinberg, Suzann Galluzzo and many more. The Hydration Hub

A dedicated sampling station spotlighting innovative beverages and hydration solutions.

A dedicated sampling station spotlighting innovative beverages and hydration solutions. The Demo Kitchen

Live cooking demonstrations featuring nutritious recipes, practical cooking tips to creative ways of incorporating healthy products and specialized diets into daily meals, this feature is designed to make wellness approachable and achievable.

The Eat Well Live Well Expo is Toronto's go-to destination for discovering the latest in health, wellness, and conscious consumption--all under one roof.

Event Details:

When: April 18–19, 2026, Saturday: 10 am – 6pm, Sunday: 10 am – 5pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building

Admission: $17

Tickets & Info: www.eatwellexpo.com

About Eat Well Live Well Expo

Eat Well Live Well Expo is produced by National Event Management, one of North America's leading consumer show producers, with a portfolio of high-profile events across food & drink, lifestyle, cycling, outdoor adventure & travel , and franchise industries. With decades of experience, the company is known for creating dynamic, high-traffic marketplaces that connect brands with engaged consumers through memorable, best-in-class live experiences.

SOURCE National Event Management

Media Contact: Lisa Spodek, National Event Management, [email protected], 905-477-2677 ext.225