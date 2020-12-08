Introducing SalesXpress, the Newest Streamlined End-to-End Sales Platform from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is excited to announce the release of SalesXpress, which is designed to support the demands of today's digitally-savvy buyers and builders. SalesXpress makes it easy to sell a home, sell upgrades, and complete the sale of a new home or condominium.

In today's fast-paced, digitally focused world, buyers expect to be able to conduct the majority of their home search and complete important transactions online. According to Constellation Customer Insights, 94% of prospective buyers use technology when searching for and selecting their new home builder.

SalesXpress makes the research and selection process easy for customers by delivering an entirely data-driven experience which can be executed completely online. The SalesXpress software allows customers to search available models, look through design options, schedule appointments, and sign contracts entirely online.

"The features we designed for SalesXpress represent a huge step forward for our industry, by providing customers with a safer and more streamlined buying process," says Dimitrios Polyzos, Director of Initiatives at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "It also features incredible benefits for builders and their sales teams, allowing them to easily convert customer selections to contractual items, either in-person or virtually."

Simplifying the buying process doesn't only benefit customers. It also helps to free up sales staff thanks to features like offer acceptance tracking, which ensures that the deal ratification process can continue after-hours – an industry first! By automating these routine tasks and simplifying the design process, sales staff can focus on using their expertise to serve customers.

Despite the feature-rich environment, SalesXpress is not difficult to master. The intuitive layout ensures a quick learning process, and customizable templates allow each team to use the documents they're most familiar with.

Click here for more information on SalesXpress

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

#salesxpress #constellationhb #homebuilding #construction #digitaltools #customerexperience #homebuyers

For more information, please contact:

Elmira Abushayeva

Director of Marketing, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

888-723-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Related Links

http://www.constellationhb.com

