INTRODUCING NATURE'S WELLNESS SANCTUARY AT 1 HOTEL HANALEI BAY

"1 Hotels was built on the idea that the natural world is wonderful and holds the secret to health and well-being for the body and the mind," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "With Nature's Wellness Sanctuary, we took that philosophy and applied it more wholeheartedly, creating an experience where everything works together. It's a more thoughtful, more connected approach to well-being, rooted in nature and designed to support strength, recovery, and lasting health."

Nature's Wellness Sanctuary: The Four Pillars

Designed for guests who want measurable results, Nature's Wellness Sanctuary is structured around four pillars:

Performance and Strength: Advanced physical performance is a foundational pillar of Nature's Wellness Sanctuary. Expert Body Architects lead elite-level training sessions personalized for every guest. The 10,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor award-winning Anatomy Fitness facility is equipped with high-tech training tools and performance testing, including InBody analysis and VO₂ max assessment.





Advanced physical performance is a foundational pillar of Nature's Wellness Sanctuary. Expert Body Architects lead elite-level training sessions personalized for every guest. The 10,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor award-winning Anatomy Fitness facility is equipped with high-tech training tools and performance testing, including InBody analysis and VO₂ max assessment. Recovery and Restoration: Restoration is another core pillar, supporting both performance and overall well-being. In the first Hawaiian outpost of the premier sustainable Bamford Wellness Spa, biophilic treatment rooms and botanical therapies promote deep relaxation and renewal. In addition, a range of touchless therapies incorporates equipment rarely found in resorts, including flotation therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna and cold plunge, cryotherapy, compression therapy, and meditation pods.





Restoration is another core pillar, supporting both performance and overall well-being. In the first Hawaiian outpost of the premier sustainable Bamford Wellness Spa, biophilic treatment rooms and botanical therapies promote deep relaxation and renewal. In addition, a range of touchless therapies incorporates equipment rarely found in resorts, including flotation therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna and cold plunge, cryotherapy, compression therapy, and meditation pods. Science-Backed Health Optimization: Through Vitality Kauaʻi, Nature's Wellness Sanctuary integrates science-backed diagnostics to provide a personal journey to support long-term health and longevity. Guests have access to a comprehensive lineup of innovative services, including IV therapy, medical aesthetics, and body composition analysis utilizing DEXA technology.





Through Vitality Kauaʻi, Nature's Wellness Sanctuary integrates science-backed diagnostics to provide a personal journey to support long-term health and longevity. Guests have access to a comprehensive lineup of innovative services, including IV therapy, medical aesthetics, and body composition analysis utilizing DEXA technology. Nature as Training Ground: Set between mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the resort implores guests to explore the spectacular natural setting. Hiking, biking, swimming, surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and open-water training are woven into daily programming, making movement in nature an essential part of the journey.

Trusted Experts, One Integrated Experience

To bring Nature's Wellness Sanctuary to life and create a fully integrated wellness experience, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay has partnered with leaders at the forefront of fitness, spa, and integrative health. Bamford Wellness Spa was founded by Carole Bamford, a pioneer in organic, sustainable, and holistic living. Anatomy Fitness is led by former NFL player Marc Megna, whose cutting-edge approach is grounded in elite sports performance and strength conditioning. Vitality Kauaʻi is the brainchild of Dr. Betty Dilley, a board-certified physician who left emergency medicine to develop a state-of-the-art approach to metabolic health and longevity.

"Many wellness destinations excel in one area," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "At 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Nature's Wellness Sanctuary brings together leaders at the top of their fields and designs the experience so guests can move seamlessly between them. It's not just a collection of offerings; it's a carefully curated ecosystem, guided by wellness experts who help synchronize the experience in a way that amplifies results."

Signature Wellness Retreats

The framework of Nature's Wellness Sanctuary is focused on multi-day Retreats. Curated itineraries combine healing spa rituals, mindful movement, metabolic support, restorative time in nature, personalized healthy cuisine, and reflective practices. Each guest is paired with a Wellness Coach, a personal guide dedicated to supporting them before, during, and after their stay. Every Retreat is designed for four nights, with extra nights available. Guests of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay can also tap into services from this trailblazing wellness programming on an à la carte basis.

Healing Through Nutrition

Nature's Wellness Sanctuary nourishes both mind and body. Our culinary philosophy embraces food as a curative, and the joy of eating the freshest ingredients. As you arrive, you're welcomed with a rejuvenating elixir, carefully crafted to your own personal needs. Across six restaurants and bars, guests can enjoy tailored menu options designed to support their wellness goals.

Nature-Led Activities

The setting is not just a backdrop at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay: It's an integral part of the guest's experience. Set on Kauaʻi's iconic North Shore, the resort offers access to nature's wonders, from pristine beaches to lush landscapes. It's perfect for swimming alongside turtles in the crystal-clear waters, exploring hiking trails and waterfalls in the verdant green mountains nearby, learning to surf in the world-renowned Hanalei Bay, and basking in the serenity of the infinity pool while enjoying unforgettable sunsets. A fleet of cruisers and e-bikes invites guests to explore the island.

Immersive Daylife Experiences

Nature's Wellness Sanctuary is extended through the resort's signature Daylife programming, which is designed to support physical vitality, cognitive health, and emotional well-being through experiences such as:

Cultural Practices: Hands-on arts activities such as lei making, hula, and ʻukulele sessions connect guests with the local culture and help rebuild neurons and improve longevity.





Hands-on arts activities such as lei making, hula, and ʻukulele sessions connect guests with the local culture and help rebuild neurons and improve longevity. Outdoor Movement: Guided hikes, sailing canoes, swimming, and e-bike tours encourage endurance and connection to nature.





Guided hikes, sailing canoes, swimming, and e-bike tours encourage endurance and connection to nature. Mindful Fitness: Pilates, yoga, boxing, and golf strength training build mobility and balance.





Pilates, yoga, boxing, and golf strength training build mobility and balance. Creative Expression: Playful offerings such as Paint & Sip workshops invite relaxation and creative flow.





Playful offerings such as Paint & Sip workshops invite relaxation and creative flow. Education: Talks on sleep, nutrition, and environmental responsibility support informed, healthier living.

Restorative Spaces

When you participate in Nature's Wellness Sanctuary, every guest room is an extension of your Retreat. Designed with 1 Hotels' nature-led aesthetic, each space is shaped by the extraordinary landscape just beyond your window. Soft, organic textures ground the senses, while the biophilic design with native woods and stone offers a calming connection to the outdoors.

Nature's Wellness Sanctuary may be experienced in any room or suite category across the resort, from the entry-level king rooms to the sprawling signature suites. The signature suites include the 1,798-square-foot two-story Puʻu Poa Ocean Loft, the 1,800-square-foot Nāpali House Suite, and the 2,400-square-foot two-bedroom Makana Penthouse.

The Results

Together, the Wellness Retreats, programming, and the very essence of Hawaiʻi converge to create Nature's Wellness Sanctuary at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, an unmatched experience that is setting a new standard in wellness.

ABOUT 1 HOTEL HANALEI BAY

With expansive views of Hanalei Bay and the soaring cliffs of Mount Makana on Kauaʻi's north shore, the 23-acre 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is the flagship property of 1 Hotels and Resorts. The resort includes 252 rooms and suites, more than 20,000 square feet of spa and fitness facilities, and three oceanfront pools. Six restaurants and bars work in partnership with local farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and food producers to nourish guests with farm and ocean-to-table fare. The property is also home to Nature's Wellness Sanctuary, a comprehensive program that integrates spa therapies, mindful movement, metabolic support, and nature-led experiences to guide guests toward mind-body-spirit balance. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is a sustainable sanctuary committed to inspiring, supporting, and educating through regenerative traveler experiences. Additional information can be found at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay .

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. With properties among some of the first to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Key distinction, 1 Hotels is inspired by a simple idea: those who travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River in February 2017; West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard in June 2019; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; in 2023, the Hanalei Bay (Kauaʻi) flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property; Seattle, Melbourne (Australia) and Copenhagen in 2025; and Tokyo in 2026. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), San Miguel de Allende (Mexico), and Hudson Valley (NY). Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

SOURCE 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Elizabeth Rosenthal Traub, [email protected]

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