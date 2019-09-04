Introducing Fire TV Cube and the Nebula Soundbar--Fire TV Edition; The Next Generation of Fire TV Devices for Canada

Fire TV Cube is launching for the first time for Canada for CDN $149.99—with an ultra-powerful hexa-core processor, Fire TV Cube delivers a fast, fluid experience with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 fps

Amazon and Anker Innovations introduce the first-ever Fire TV Edition soundbar in Europe and North America

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, from Berlin, Germany, Amazon announced the Fire TV Cube, a hands-free Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience, and the fastest and most powerful Fire TV ever. The new streaming media player features far-field voice control built directly into the device and is now available for pre-order for Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.

"Fire TV Cube was the first hands-free streaming media player powered by Alexa, and since launching last year we have gathered a wealth of feedback from customers about how they use voice in the living room," said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV. "Over the past year, we have continued to expand and advance the Fire TV Cube experience based on this feedback with dozens of new features including Multi-Room Music, Follow-Up Mode, and Alexa Communications. These key learnings carried over and guided the development of the second-generation Fire TV Cube, and we are excited to introduce this new-and-improved experience to customers around the world."

With Fire TV Cube you can choose from tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes including favourites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Crave, CTV, and others. You can stream live news, sports, and must-see shows in brilliant 4K Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision, and access websites such as Facebook and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox. The vast Fire TV catalog combined with powerful voice control makes it easier than ever to enjoy TV, simply say "Alexa, play Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and your compatible TV will turn on, open Prime Video, and pick up playback right where you left off.

Introducing Fire TV Cube

The Fastest, Most Powerful Fire TV Ever

Featuring an ultra-powerful hexa-core processor, Fire TV Cube delivers a fast, fluid experience, with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 fps. You will enjoy the brilliant colour of Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos. In addition, Fire TV Cube comes with Local Voice Control, which is a new on-device processing feature that lets you more quickly execute some of the most frequent voice commands including "Alexa, scroll right," "Alexa, go home," "Alexa, select number one," and more. This feature is available in English only at launch.

Easy Control of All Your Entertainment

Fire TV Cube features cutting edge far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing, and even competing speech to make sure Alexa clearly hears your request when placed next to your TV. When combined with the powerful new processor, you can easily search and navigate content or switch inputs and go from watching your favourite TV show to the big game. In addition, from across the room, just say, "Alexa, play Stranger Things on Netflix," and Alexa will respond to your request.

Fire TV Cube uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC, that when combined with Alexa, let you control your compatible TV, soundbar, and A/V receiver, as well as other smart home devices. With the built-in speaker, Fire TV Cube lets you dim the lights, check the weather, listen to the news, play music, and more—even with the TV off.

Always Getting Smarter

Fire TV Cube has a number of popular Alexa features including support for Multi-Room Music, Alexa Communication, Follow-Up Mode, Alexa Voice Browsing, and more. In addition, because the Alexa service is always getting smarter with new features, device control capabilities, and hands-free voice functionality added regularly, Fire TV Cube is going to get even better over time.

Introducing the First-Ever Fire TV Edition Soundbar

Building off the success of Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada, Amazon is introducing an entirely new category of products—Fire TV Edition soundbars. The Fire TV experience is integrated directly into the soundbar system, delivering a complete home cinema experience with expansive video streaming and superior sound, all in a single device. You can even add your Fire TV Edition soundbar to a multi-room music group in the Alexa mobile app, letting you stream from Amazon Music and others throughout your home as part of that group.

Fire TV Edition Soundbar with Anker Innovations

The first expansion of Fire TV Edition beyond smart TVs is from Anker Innovations and Amazon, who have teamed up to launch the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, which turns any TV into a cinematic smart TV experience. Featuring support for 4K Ultra HD, a unified smart TV user interface, near-field Alexa voice control, Dolby Vision pass through, and more, the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition gives you a cohesive entertainment experience with rich sounds that will fill any room. You can use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to easily navigate the Fire TV experience, turn your compatible TV on and off, and control soundbar functions like power, volume and mute. The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition is launching for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. To learn more visit the product detail page.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, Fire TV Cube (amazon.ca/firetvcube) is available for pre-order in Canada for CDN $149.99 . It ships with an IR extender cable and Ethernet adapter beginning on October 10. Customers can also pre-order Fire TV Cube and a Ring Video Doorbell 2 together for CDN $358.99 —a savings of CDN $40 (amazon.ca/firetvcube-bundle).

The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition (amazon.ca/nebulasoundbar) is available for pre-order today for CDN $269.99 and it will begin shipping on November 21.

In addition, customers who pre-order the all-new Fire TV Cube or Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition are eligible for an Amazon Music Unlimited 90-day extended free trial of the premium music subscription.

For more information visit www.amazon.com/firetv.

