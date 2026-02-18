BRP Experiences is rooted in a simple belief: the best journeys are measured in emotion, not distance. Through a diverse and growing network of adventure providers, the platform offers snowmobile, watercraft, and off-road experiences powered exclusively by BRP's iconic brands: Ski‑Doo, Lynx, Sea‑Doo, and Can‑Am.

"Our mission is to enable unforgettable rides that move, connect, and transform you," said Patrick Corneau, Senior Director, Partnerships & Experiences at BRP. "BRP Experiences opens the door to discovery: new places, new moments, even new sides of yourself using powersports products from our BRP brands. Whether it's your first ride on a Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo or Lynx or the next chapter in a lifelong passion, BRP Experiences is the gateway to see beautiful vistas from areas you didn't think were accessible, observe sea life in its habitat or view the northern lights from the top of a snow covered mountain."

BRP Experiences at a Glance

A global network of 225+ destinations operated by trusted and certified local operators.

An established presence across 14 countries.

More than 2 million rides completed since 2021.

Experiences powered by BRP's most recognized brands: Ski‑Doo, Lynx, Sea‑Doo, and Can‑Am.

Offering trusted guided adventures and rentals for riders of every level, from first‑timers to seasoned explorers.

As the platform's offerings continue to expand, prospective riders can expect enhanced tools for planning outings, more curated destination options, and new ways to share and relive their ride stories.

About BRP Experiences

BRP Experiences connects riders, outfitters, and iconic vehicles to create unforgettable outdoor adventures around the world. With a focus on discovery and emotion, BRP Experiences empowers everyone, from beginners to experts, to explore the outdoors confidently, and with a spirit of curiosity.

Watch BRP Experiences Intro Video

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

