Intrinsik Corp. releases results of the Rouyn-Noranda Arsenic Biomonitoring Program

A new study indicating exposure levels comparable to or lower than those observed in the Canadian population, influenced by a combination of factors including diet.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -Intrinsik Corp. is today releasing the results of the Rouyn-Noranda Arsenic Biomonitoring Program, conducted between April 2025 and January 2026. The Program measured arsenic exposures in people living in Rouyn-Noranda to help them understand their personal exposure to arsenic and the factors that influence those levels.

The biomonitoring program that was conducted is based on an integrated approach combining biological data (urine, toenails), environmental data (air, soil, water, dust), and information on participants' lifestyle factors.

It follows long-standing concerns regarding arsenic emissions from the Horne Smelter and builds on previous studies carried out within the community.

Key Findings

Most participants had arsenic levels comparable to or lower than those observed in the general Canadian population.

The Horne Smelter releases arsenic into the air through emissions; however, the contribution of these emissions to overall exposure measured in participants was found to be minor relative to dietary sources.

Diet--particularly fish, seafood, rice, and rice-based products--was identified as the main contributor to urinary arsenic levels.

Younger children, especially those under five years of age, had higher levels of inorganic arsenic in urine. A small subgroup of girls under five showed statistically higher levels, likely associated with rice consumption.

Elevated toenail results were largely explained by the presence of arsenic on the external surface of the nail rather than within the body.

The full technical report is available here: www.pbarn-rnabp.ca.

About the Program

The biomonitoring program was led by Intrinsik Corp., an independent environmental and health consulting firm. It aimed to provide participants with an assessment of their biological exposure to arsenic and to improve understanding of exposure at the community level.

Glencore funded the program but did not conduct it. Intrinsik, under the direction of Principal Investigator Elliot Sigal, was responsible for program implementation, data interpretation, and preparation of the final report. An independent peer review of both the methodology and the scientific report was conducted by a panel of experts in biomonitoring and metals toxicology, convened by Risk Sciences International, an independent organization based in Ottawa.

Methodology

Biomonitoring studies are a valuable tool for assessing exposure, as they provide information on exposures actually received by individuals while accounting for all potential sources.

Between April 2025 and January 2026, urine and toenail samples were collected from 302 participants. Following eligibility screening, 245 individuals were included in the analysis.

Arsenic measured in urine and toenails reflects exposure over different time periods. Urine indicates more recent exposure, whereas toenails may reflect longer-term exposure but can also be influenced by external contamination. For this reason, both measures were used to develop a comprehensive picture of arsenic exposure in Rouyn-Noranda.

Practical Steps to Reduce Exposure

The program identified several concrete measures that can be taken to reduce exposure to arsenic for individuals who are concerned about it:

Removing shoes at the entrance: not removing shoes was associated with urinary inorganic arsenic levels that were 22% to 27% higher.

Cleaning floors regularly: cleaning every 2 to 3 weeks or less frequently was associated with urinary inorganic arsenic levels that were 26% higher compared to cleaning every 2 to 3 days.

Paying attention to rice preparation methods, including thoroughly rinsing the rice before cooking, cooking it in a large volume of water, and considering varieties known to contain less arsenic (white rice, particularly basmati, jasmine, or sushi rice).

Washing children's hands and faces after outdoor play and before meals.

Brushing pets outside and grooming animals that go outdoors regularly, as their fur can accumulate dust.

About Intrinsik Corp.

Intrinsik Corp. is an environmental and health consulting firm with over 40 years of experience in human and environmental health. The organization supports its clients in addressing complex issues related to toxicology, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, particularly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and environmental sciences sectors.

Intrinsik Corp. has also participated in several biomonitoring studies across Canada.

SOURCE Intrinsik

Media contact : Pénélope Lepage, [email protected], 418-952-2684