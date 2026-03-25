MONTREAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - A new report from Times Higher Education (THE) reveals that most universities located in countries that have introduced restrictive immigration policies for international students have declined in the ranking of the world's most international universities, which measures institutions' engagement in international research networks and their global reputation. The report also highlights that these universities risk losing ground in the overall rankings. These findings confirm the predictions made by the Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) in its brief on Bill 74 and in its analysis of the situation of international students in Quebec universities.

The 2026 THE report shows that 75% of ranked Canadian universities (including McGill University) dropped places, along with 83% of Australian institutions and 60% of Dutch universities--three jurisdictions that have recently introduced caps on international student recruitment. Even more strikingly, all three countries recorded a decline in their international reputation scores.

"These findings confirm exactly what Quebec's academic community anticipated: restrictive immigration policies lead to a measurable decline in the global standing of our institutions," said Madeleine Pastinelli, President of the FQPPU. "Quebec has been moving in this same direction in recent years. But there is still time to take stock and adjust course."

According to THE data scientist Cathy Tushabe, "while causality cannot be definitively established, the timing of these declines coincides with policy changes affecting international student flows." The report specifies that such policies impact not only recruitment, but also institutions' international reputation and the quality of their international research collaborations.

"Quebec has always made openness to the world a defining strength," concluded Madeleine Pastinelli. "International data clearly show the risks of turning inward. We call on the government to work with us to halt the decline currently affecting our universities."

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been Québec's coordinating and representative body for university faculty.

SOURCE Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU)

For additional information or to request an interview, please reach out to: Émile Bordeleau-Pitre, Strategic Communications Advisor, 514-692-3643, [email protected], www.fqppu.org/