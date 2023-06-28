International Joint Commission Releases 2022 Activities Report

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, DC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Joint Commission (IJC) released its 2022 Activities Report outlining the projects and accomplishments of the IJC and its boards over the past year.

Over the course of the year, IJC staff and boards continued to meaningfully engage with communities, applying local perspectives to help manage Canada-United States watersheds. The Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board completed its flooding study in 2022, with the Commission sending recommendations to the governments of Canada and the U.S. at the end of the year. Another study focusing on improving the efficiency of apportioning water in the St. Mary and Milk Rivers finalized its work plan and continued its research. The governments established new water quality monitoring objectives for the International Red River Watershed Board, and the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control hosted the Osoyoos Lake Watershed Forum in the fall. Additionally, the IJC submitted to governments the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee's Phase I report from its expedited review of the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River regulation plan, Plan 2014, and started Phase II of the review.

The IJC also completed significant public engagement activities. The IJC conducted extensive virtual, hybrid and in-person engagement activities to gather public input on the Canadian and US governments' 2022 Progress Report of the Parties as part of its responsibilities to assess governments' progress toward the objectives of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. Commissioners participated in several international gatherings to discuss water cooperation and share lessons about IJC's successful implementation of the Boundary Waters Treaty. The IJC also began publishing a quarterly Shared Waters newsletter.

The IJC and its boards will continue to harness community and science to prevent and resolve disputes over shared waters between the two countries.

"It is through continued reliance on local engagement, binational collaboration and community partnerships that the IJC will continue to protect and manage its valuable shared waters effectively, for future generations. I am very proud of the IJC staff and all boards for the work accomplished and the resilience they've demonstrated throughout the year."



Pierre Béland, Commissioner and Canadian Chair



"2022 was an important year for the IJC, with the completion of our Lake Champlain-Richelieu River flooding study and progress conducting our expedited review of Plan 2014, among many other projects. I am immensely pleased to showcase what our boards and organization have accomplished and look forward to building on these accomplishments moving forward."



Rob Sisson, Commissioner and US Chair

The IJC is an independent, binational and impartial advisor to the governments of Canada and the United States .

and . The IJC was created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty between Canada and the United States , to assist governments in the prevention and resolution of disputes regarding the use of boundary waters.

and , to assist governments in the prevention and resolution of disputes regarding the use of boundary waters. The IJC has two main responsibilities: setting conditions for projects that affect water levels and flows on the other side of the boundary; and investigating and reporting on issues referred by governments.

The IJC relies on the expertise of more than 15 binational boards and committees to carry out its mandate.

