International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2025 Set to Open on November 11

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports (MTOS) 2025 is scheduled to open on November 11 in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, China. With the continued theme "Integration of Culture, Tourism and Sports Presents a High-Quality Life," the Conference will feature a series of events including the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference, the International Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference, a Field Trip to Guizhou Mountain Tourism Destinations, and the Bank of Guizhou - Mountain Culture, Tourism and Outdoor Sport Equipment Exhibition.

The Conference is hosted by IMTA and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, Sport Administration of Guizhou Province, the Foreign Affairs Office of Guizhou Province, the Guiyang Municipal People's Government, the Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., and the Guizhou International Cultural Science and Technological Exchange Center. Bank of Guizhou serves as the sponsor of the Conference.

As one of the main events, the IMTA Annual Conference 2025 is a key exchange and cooperation platform for mountain tourism sector. During the Conference, the "IMTA 2025 Work Summary and 2026 Priorities" will be presented, the special publication of Innovation in Mountain Tourism and Community Co-development will be released, and designations for the second group of "World Famous Tourism Mountains" and "International Mountain Hiking Tourism Demonstration Routes" will be announced. In addition, certificates will be issued to new IMTA members.

The International Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference 2025, themed "Promote Mountain Prosperity and Create Shared Brilliance," will bring together representatives from tourism authorities of various countries, embassies and consulates in China, mountain tourism destination management organizations, and tourism-related enterprises. Insights on mountain tourism destination development will be shared, experiences in building "World-class Mountain Tourism Destinations" will be exchanged, and achievements in sustainable mountain tourism will be showcased. The Research Report on Strategies for Developing Guizhou's Inbound Tourism Market Targeting Key Countries in the Asia-Pacific Region will also be released during the session.

Titled exclusively by Bank of Guizhou, the "Bank of Guizhou - Mountain Culture, Tourism and Outdoor Sport Equipment Exhibition" will present photographic works themed "Life Amid the Earth's Folds", along with distinctive cultural tourism products and innovative outdoor sports equipment. The Exhibition is intended to to highlight the diverse appeal of mountain tourism, embody the concept of "High-quality Life," and enhance the multidimensional experience for attendees.

