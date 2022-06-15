International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Demand a Seat on Government’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence

On Friday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., The IAMAW and leading economists who have witnessed the impact of automation on workers in industries like air transportation, manufacturing, shipbuilding, aerospace, healthcare, and hospitality, will offer a worker perspective on the impact of this technology.

The effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment have garnered a lot of interest as we hear about technological advancements daily. COVID-19, in particular, has spurred the adoption of new ways of conducting business, most of which require ways to avoid direct contact to reduce transmission. The IAM published a report on the impact of AI on the workforce. Our report, titled "Charting Change: Workers' Voices in an Automated World," focuses on AI technology and its impact on Canadian jobs. The report offers conclusions and recommendations from focus groups with union members who voiced their worries and daily realities with automation.

DIAL-IN INFO:

AT&T Conference Line

877-226-8163

Access Code: 5204385

Speakers include:

Ivana Saula , Research Director-IAMAW Canada

Tim McSorely , International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group National Coordinator

, International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group National Coordinator Dave Flowers, President, IAMAW Local 2323

President, IAMAW Local 2323 David Chartrand, IAMAW Canadian General Vice President.

