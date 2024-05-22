ROLPHTON, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of intermittent closures on the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, May 29 , to Saturday, August 10

During this period, between 7 am and 7 pm, the bridge will be closed intermittently for 15-minute periods followed by 5-minute openings to allow vehicles to cross the bridge. Between 7 pm and 7 am, the bridge will be closed intermittently for 55-minute periods, followed by 5-minute openings to allow vehicles to cross the bridge.



Temporary traffic lights will be on site to direct traffic. Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Contact Real Property Services

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada