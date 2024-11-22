INTERIM FILINGS AVAILABLE ON SEDAR+, COMPANY WEBSITE OR BY REQUEST DURING POSTAL STRIKE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO or the Company) today announced that as a result of the Canada Post postal strike, and in accordance with Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-516, share owners are able to access an electronic version of the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in the following ways:

Under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) On the ATCO website (www.ATCO.com ) On request from Investor Relations at 3rd Floor, West Building, 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary, Alberta , T3E 8B4 By telephone at (403) 292 7500 By email at [email protected]

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $26 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

