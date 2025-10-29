MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Intelcom Courrier Canada Inc. (Intelcom | Dragonfly), a global last-mile carrier delivering flexible and sustainable solutions at scale for retailers and 3PLs on three continents, is now making its services available to shippers in Canada and Australia through the ConnectShip platform.

"With our delivery services seamlessly integrated into ConnectShip's platform, retailers now have access to Intelcom | Dragonfly's reliable and flexible last-mile delivery," says Jean-Daniel Gervais, Vice President, Global Business Development and Client Management at Intelcom | Dragonfly. "We are building on the strengths of both organizations to enhance the value we offer to retail partners in the Canadian and Australian marketplace."

By joining platforms such as ConnectShip, Intelcom | Dragonfly ensures that shippers can connect their operations with its cutting-edge delivery solutions. This flexible approach means businesses of various sizes can optimize their logistics, adapt quickly to changing demands, and consistently exceed customer expectations.

"We're proud to welcome Intelcom | Dragonfly to the ConnectShip platform," said Bruce Sale, Director of Operations at ConnectShip. "Their commitment to scalable, tech-forward delivery solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to empower shippers through choice and flexibility. This integration expands our support for Canadian and international retailers seeking reliable, last-mile performance with seamless compliance and control."

About Intelcom | Dragonfly

Intelcom | Dragonfly, founded in 1986 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, is a global leader in last-mile logistics. The company specializes in developing innovative, scalable, and sustainable delivery solutions for retailers and third-party logistics providers. By partnering with leading e-commerce companies, Intelcom | Dragonfly enables fast, reliable, and flexible parcel delivery and returns logistics across Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands. The Dragonfly brand represents Intelcom's international operations and ongoing commitment to delivering efficient logistics solutions at scale.

About ConnectShip

Since 1980, ConnectShip has developed, maintained, and supported comprehensive multi-carrier shipping technology. We work closely with small package, mail, LTL, same-day, international, and regional carriers to deliver one of the most extensive sets of shipping services available. Our API and client software can operate independently or integrate seamlessly into existing business systems--scaling effortlessly to match customer growth. As the original pioneer in multi-carrier shipping solutions, ConnectShip continues to lead the way in helping businesses across industries simplify, streamline, and optimize their shipping operations.

