Intel2Talent Canada Joins Forces with GlassRatner, Establishes Executive Search Practice in Montreal

Brigitte Simard will lead the Montreal-based executive search practice, bringing established Quebec client relationships and expanded executive search capabilities to GlassRatner

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group ("GlassRatner") and Intel2Talent Canada ("I2T"), one of Quebec's leading executive search and leadership advisory firms, announced today that I2T will join forces with GlassRatner, establishing the firm's presence in Montreal. Brigitte Simard, I2T's founder, a prominent Quebec business leader, joins GlassRatner as Managing Director to lead the practice.

The I2T team will join Simard at GlassRatner, including Jean-Philippe "JP" Daoust, who joins as Partner to lead the Canadian Private Equity & Industrials vertical. Daoust's mandate will be to bolster and scale GlassRatner's PE and Industrials offering across Canada, in conjunction with GlassRatner's expanding Executive Search PE offering across North America.

The establishment of a presence in Montreal represents a significant moment for GlassRatner and is a meaningful expansion of its Canadian footprint. While Executive Search and Interim Management will anchor this expansion, this enables GlassRatner to extend its full service offering into Quebec, including restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and corporate finance and business advisory services.

Brigitte Simard founded I2T in 2018, after more than 18 years in executive search, including roles as Managing Partner at global search firms and executive positions at IBM, RBC-Dexia, and Bell Canada. Under her leadership, I2T has become known for its relationship-forward mindset, combining deep market knowledge with international reach and a proprietary approach that pairs human judgment with augmented intelligence tools. Brigitte is also a highly active leader in Canadian business circles, serving as outgoing-Chair of the Mount-Royal Club Board, and she holds membership of the Quebec Businesswomen Network, the International Women Forum and the Institute of Corporate Directors. Brigitte is a former Chair of the Canadian Club and holds a degree in psychology from McGill University.

With more than 25 years of experience across executive search, leadership advisory, and operations and technology transformation, JP Daoust advises companies on identifying, assessing, and developing executive leaders, with a particular focus on PE-backed and fast-growth organizations across manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, pharma, energy, and natural resources. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from McGill University and a Master of Law & Economics from the Universiteit van Amsterdam.

"Partnering with Brigitte, JP, and the I2T team is exciting for GlassRatner, both strategically and personally," said Ian Ratner, CEO of GlassRatner. "Brigitte has built one of Quebec's most respected executive search firms from the ground up, and the decision to bring her and her team on board reflects a genuine alignment of values and ambition. On a personal note, growing up in Montreal and now seeing our firm plant its flag here is a full-circle moment. We are committed to building something meaningful in Quebec for the long term."

"We were drawn to GlassRatner because of its entrepreneurial culture and the integrated platform it offers to serve clients across North America, without losing the personal, relationship-driven approach our work demands," said Brigitte Simard. The fact that GlassRatner is backed by TorQuest, a Canadian PE firm with deep roots and a long-term view, made the decision even easier. We are excited to begin this next chapter."

"Brigitte, JP, and their team do more than expand our geographic reach. They expand our offering to Canadian clients in a fundamental way," said Ian Brenner, Senior Managing Director and leader of GlassRatner's Executive Search practice. "Adding an established and reputable executive search team in Montreal closes a gap in our Canadian practice and opens the door to deeper relationships with Quebec-based companies, boards, and private equity sponsors. We are thrilled to welcome them onto our platform."

About GlassRatner

GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC is a North American financial advisory services firm providing clarity to complex business challenges and board-level agenda items. GlassRatner serves attorneys and their clients, lenders, private equity investors, and companies of all types across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its advisory services include restructuring and turnaround management; forensic accounting and litigation support; valuation advisory; engineering and construction consulting; transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews; executive search and interim management solutions; and real estate services. To learn more, visit glassratner.com.

About Intel2Talent Canada

Founded in 2018 by Brigitte Simard, Intel2Talent Canada(I2T) is a Montreal-based executive search and leadership advisory firm known for combining deep expertise with a global network and proprietary augmented intelligence tools. The firm serves Canadian and international clients across industries.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is one of Canada's original middle-market private equity firms. Based in Toronto and managing more than C$5 billion in equity capital, TorQuest invests in middle-market companies and partners closely with management teams to build value over the long term.

Contact: Rishi Sharma | +1 212-210-7776

SOURCE GlassRatner