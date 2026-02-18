INTEGRA RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for 2025, based on an outstanding 345% share price appreciation and 347% market capitalization growth in 2025.

The 2026 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible listed issuers are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025.

George Salamis, President, CEO and Director of Integra commented: "We are very proud to be recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company, particularly as this achievement reflects a transformative period for Integra. Over the past year, we strengthened our position as a U.S.-focused gold producer while advancing key permitting milestones and a feasibility study at our flagship development asset, the DeLamar Project. This recognition is a testament to the depth of our team and our disciplined approach to execution. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to build on this momentum in 2026 through continued operational performance and the advancement of our development pipeline. Our focus remains on reducing risk, allocating capital responsibly, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

