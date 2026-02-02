INTEGRA FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY TECHNICAL REPORT FOR DELAMAR HEAP LEACH PROJECT

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 17, 2025, it has filed a Feasibility Study Technical Report for its wholly-owned DeLamar Gold and Silver Heap Leach Project ("DeLamar" or the "Project"), comprised of the DeLamar and Florida Mountain deposits, located in southwestern Idaho.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects with Forte Dynamics, Inc. as the lead author and consultant. The technical report titled "Feasibility Study and Technical Report on the DeLamar Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA" dated February 2, 2026, with an effective date of December 8, 2025, has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The report is also available on the Company's website at www.integraresources.com.

DeLamar Heap Leach Project Overview

(All amounts in United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated)

The past-producing DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, is located in Owyhee County in southwest Idaho. Since acquiring the Project in 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study, and now Feasibility Study ("FS") in late-2025. The FS for DeLamar confirmed robust economics for a low-cost, large-scale, conventional open pit oxide heap leach operation, with competitive operating costs and high rate of return. The FS outlines total production of 1.1 million ounces of gold equivalent ("AuEq") over a 10-year operating mine life (plus two years of residual leaching), resulting in an average annual production profile of 106,000 ounces AuEq per annum at a co-product mine-site all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of $1,480 per ounce ("/oz") AuEq. The Project generates an after-tax net present value ("NPV5%") of approximately $774 million with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 46% at base case gold and silver prices of $3,000/oz and $35/oz, respectively. After-tax NPV5% improves to approximately $1.9 billion and after-tax IRR to 97% using recent gold and silver prices of $4,500/oz and $65/oz, respectively. Refer to the 2025 DeLamar FS announcement news release from December 17, 2025 located on the Company's website at www.integraresources.com.

(1) Gold equivalent calculated using base case metal prices: $3,000/oz Au and $35/oz Ag (2) See Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

About Integra

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by James Frost, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services of Integra, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

