INTEGRA HIGHLIGHTS IDAHO'S SPEED ACT TO SUPPORT PERMITTING EFFICIENCY, NEW FEDERAL INITIATIVES, AND REITERATES COMMITMENT TO ADVANCING PERMITTING AT DELAMAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to offer its strong support for Idaho Governor Brad Little's Executive Order 2025-02, the Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development Act (the "SPEED Act" or the "Act"). The recently signed executive order creates a SPEED Council, comprised of Idaho state agency directors, to streamline collaboration across state agencies and expedite the review of state permits for development projects across all sectors in a coordinated manner. The SPEED Act emphasizes Idaho's commitment to responsible resource development and demonstrates that efficient permitting can effectively coexist with stringent environmental safeguards.

The SPEED Act is an important step toward advancing important Idaho based mining projects, such as Integra's DeLamar and Florida Mountain Project ("DeLamar" or the "Project"). In 2025, Integra is working to significantly advance and accelerate permitting efforts at DeLamar with the planned submission of a revised Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") to reflect ongoing work as part of the upcoming Feasibility Study. Following the acceptance of the revised MPO, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to publish the Notice of Intent ("NOI") which will allow for the commencement of work on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("DEIS"). The NOI step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process is integral as it begins formal engagement with all cooperating governmental agencies and stakeholders. DeLamar is one of the most advanced gold-silver development projects in the Western U.S. that will be actively moving forward through the NEPA mine permitting process in the next few years, demonstrating the significant scarcity value of the Project.

George Salamis, President, CEO and Director of Integra commented: "The SPEED Act underscores Idaho's action-oriented leadership when it comes to facilitating a competitive business jurisdiction. At a time when federal administrative policies, such as the recent Unleashing American Energy executive order, spell out clear directives to expedite permitting to secure domestic production of critical minerals, it is encouraging to see complementary federal and state level directives. Relevant to our stakeholders and shareholders alike, as owners of one of the largest and most advanced gold-silver mining projects in the Western U.S., Integra applauds both the federal and state initiatives designed to significantly accelerate new mine permitting. As a result, Integra is reiterating its commitment to significantly advancing its permitting efforts at DeLamar in 2025 to match these new initiatives."

Overview of State and Federal Initiatives

Governor Brad Little's Executive Order establishes the SPEED Council to streamline and improve Idaho's permitting process. By bringing together key state agencies under a coordinated framework, the Act aims to promote economic development while maintaining transparent and rigorous environmental and safety standards. Key responsibilities of the SPEED Council include:

Early Consultation : Encouraging collaboration between permitting agencies and project proponents from an early stage.

: Encouraging collaboration between permitting agencies and project proponents from an early stage. Coordinated Permitting : Implementing a unified, predictable, and timely review process for qualifying projects.

: Implementing a unified, predictable, and timely review process for qualifying projects. Transparency and Efficiency : Requiring clear timelines, public reporting, and ongoing accountability measures for project approvals.

: Requiring clear timelines, public reporting, and ongoing accountability measures for project approvals. Regulatory Optimization: Identifying and addressing duplicative, outdated, or unnecessarily lengthy regulations to support responsible growth.

The SPEED Council's stated goal is to foster responsible development, create jobs, and maintain a high quality of life for Idahoans by making permitting more efficient and transparent, all while upholding strong environmental and safety considerations.

Details on the SPEED Act can be found on Idaho's official government website: https://gov.idaho.gov/pressrelease/gov-little-signs-speed-act-to-further-streamline-state-permitting/

The United States Federal Government recently issued the Unleashing American Energy Executive Order ("the Order"), aiming to boost domestic energy and mineral production, reduce reliance on foreign adversaries for sourcing of materials, and solidify the United States' pathway towards domestic energy and mineral security. Sections of The Order include specific directives aimed to make federal permitting more efficient and promote the responsible domestic production of minerals. The federal and Idaho state directives jointly recognize the importance of a clean and safe environment while taking important steps to support the responsible development of domestic mineral resources.

Details on the Order can be found on the official White House website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/

About Integra Resources

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

