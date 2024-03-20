INTEGRA ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce, in connection with the completion of its previously announced bought deal public offering on March 13, 2024, pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 16,611,750 units (the "Units"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the underwriters, at a price of C$0.90 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$14,950,575 (the "Offering"), that the Company has applied to list the underlying Warrants (as defined below) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Please see the Company's news release dated March 13, 2024 for details related to the closing of the Offering.

Each Unit issued under the Offering consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.20 for a 36 month period ending March 13, 2027.

The Company anticipates that 8,305,874 Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV on March 22, 2024 under the symbol ITR.WT. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Warrants are CA45826T1527 and 45826T152, respectively. Listing of the Warrants remains subject to TSXV approval.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Integra

Integra is one of the largest precious metals exploration and development companies in the Great Basin of the Western USA. Integra is currently focused on advancing its two flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project, comprised of the Wildcat and Mountain View deposits, located in northwestern Nevada. The Company also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. Integra's long-term vision is to become a leading USA focused mid-tier gold and silver producer.

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning plans related to Integra's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release including, but not limited to, the listing of the Warrants and TSXV approval. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to legislative and/or regulatory changes; actual results and timing of exploration and development, mining, environmental services and remediation and reclamation activities; future prices of silver, gold, lead, zinc and other commodities; possible variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; Native American rights and title; continued capitalization and commercial viability; global economic conditions; competition; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, Integra has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, related to the listing of the Warrants and TSXV approval; that Integra will be able to raise additional capital as necessary, that the proposed exploration and development activities will proceed as planned, and that market fundamentals will result in sustained silver, gold, lead and zinc demand and prices. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Integra expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

