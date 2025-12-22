INTEGRA ANNOUNCES FULL CONVERSION AND REPAYMENT OF BEEDIE CAPITAL CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce the full conversion and repayment of the Beedie Investment Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") convertible debenture facility (the "Facility"). Pursuant to the terms of the Facility credit agreement, as amended, the Company issued a total of 12,295,081 common shares at a deemed price per common share of C$1.6875 (US$1.22) to retire the full US$15 million principal amount drawn under the Facility and paid US$2,896,712 in accrued interest and standby fees. In connection with the conversion and repayment of the Facility, the Facility has been retired and certain assets secured under the Facility have been released. There are no further amounts due or owing to Beedie Capital under the Facility.

George Salamis, President, CEO and Director of Integra commented: "Beedie Capital has been an important partner to Integra since our earliest days, and their continued support speaks volumes. The full conversion of the convertible debenture into equity following the recently announced Feasibility Study results for DeLamar is a strong vote of confidence in the strength of the study and the long-term value of the Company. This transaction also materially strengthens our financial position by eliminating the convertible debt from our balance sheet, leaving Integra debt-free at the corporate level as we move forward into permitting and future development at DeLamar."

Nora Pincus, Managing Director at Beedie Capital commented: "Our decision to voluntarily convert the Facility in full into common equity reflects our conviction in Integra, the quality of the DeLamar asset, and the value demonstrated in the recently announced Feasibility Study. We thank George Salamis and his team for their hard work and the value created during Beedie Capital and Integra's more than five-year partnership. Over that period, Integra has grown from an early-stage, single-asset developer into a producer with multiple robust, near-term exploration and development projects in premier U.S. jurisdictions."

Early Warning Disclosure for Beedie Capital

Immediately prior to the completion of the conversion of the Facility, Beedie Capital, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 6,790,681 common shares, representing approximately 4.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis, and assuming conversion in full of the US$15 million of advances under the Facility in accordance with the terms of the Facility credit agreement and 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants in Integra ("Warrants") held by Beedie Capital, 20,335,762 common shares, representing approximately 11.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the completion of the conversion of the Facility, Beedie Capital, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 19,085,762 common shares, representing approximately 10.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis, and assuming conversion in full of 1,250,000 Warrants held by Beedie Capital, 20,335,762 common shares, representing approximately 11.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. A copy of the early warning report relating to the foregoing conversion of the Facility will be available under Integra's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting Beedie Investments Limited at 604-435-3321. Beedie Capital's head office is located at Suite 900 - 1111 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4M3.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

