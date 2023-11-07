TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: IFC)

Highlights

Net operating income per share 1 of $2.10 despite elevated catastrophe losses, driven by solid underlying performance in all geographies and 50% growth in net investment income

despite elevated catastrophe losses, driven by solid underlying performance in all geographies and 50% growth in net investment income Undiscounted combined ratio 1 of 98.3% (93.5% discounted) included 8 points of catastrophe losses in excess of expectations, while inflation moderated as expected in personal auto, and results remained strong across commercial lines

included 8 points of catastrophe losses in excess of expectations, while inflation moderated as expected in personal auto, and results remained strong across commercial lines Operating DPW 1,2 growth of 6% led by good momentum in personal lines, and continued rate action across all business segments

led by good momentum in personal lines, and continued rate action across all business segments Strong balance sheet with $2.8 billion of total capital margin 1 and BVPS 1 increasing 1% sequentially, reflecting EPS of $0.83 and an equity issuance for the acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered commercial lines operations

and and an equity issuance for the acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered commercial lines operations Accelerated our strategy by materially increasing our presence in the outperforming UK commercial lines business, while a strategic review of UK personal lines is underway

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Our teams remain hard at work getting customers back on track after several months of elevated severe weather activity. It is in precisely these moments that we can best demonstrate our purpose – to help people, businesses and society be resilient in bad times," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation. "We have a long track record of successfully navigating volatility in catastrophe losses. The third quarter was no different, as we delivered an operating ROE of 12.2%, and our balance sheet remained strong with $2.8 billion of total capital margin. I am pleased to see continued organic growth momentum, in the context of strong underlying underwriting performance and an acceleration in the UK&I segment's path to outperformance."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 restated3 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022

restated3 Change Operating direct premiums written1, 2 5,925 5,423 6 % 16,960 15,880 5 % Combined ratio (discounted)1 93.5 % 90.4 % 3.1 pts 91.1 % 89.1 % 2.0 pts Combined ratio (undiscounted)1 98.3 % 91.7 % 6.6 pts 95.6 % 91.3 % 4.3 pts Underwriting income1 340 472 (28) % 1,344 1,579 (15) % Operating net investment income1 349 232 50 % 970 648 50 % Net unwind of discount on claims liabilities1 (225) (90) nm (667) (261) nm Operating net investment result1 124 142 (13) % 303 387 (22) % Distribution income1 116 113 3 % 358 347 3 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 370 488 (24) % 1,309 1,585 (17) % Net income 163 375 (57) % 800 2,097 (62) % Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1 $2.10 $2.78 (24) % $7.46 $9.01 (17) % Earnings per share (EPS) $0.83 $2.05 (60) % $4.19 $11.75 (64) % Book value per share1 $77.24 $81.82 (6) %





Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 12.2 % 15.0 % n/a





ROE1 7.8 % 19.1 % n/a





Total capital margin1 2,841 2,490 351





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 22.7 % 21.9 % 0.8 pts







12-Month Industry Outlook

Over the next twelve months, we expect hard insurance market conditions to continue in most lines of business, driven by inflation and natural disasters.

In Canada , both personal property and auto premiums are expected to grow by high single-digits in response to higher severity.

, both personal property and auto premiums are expected to grow by high single-digits in response to higher severity. In commercial and specialty lines across all geographies, we expect hard market conditions to continue in most lines of business, with high single-digit premium growth on average.

Given the rise in interest rates, we expect pre-tax investment yield for the industry to continue increasing as portfolios roll over.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q3-2023 Q3-2022

restated Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022

restated Change Operating direct premiums written1,2



Canada 3,943 3,657 8 % 11,209 10,585 6 % UK&I 1,157 1,058 (2) % 3,594 3,514 (2) % US 825 708 13 % 2,157 1,781 16 % Total 5,925 5,423 6 % 16,960 15,880 5 % Combined ratio1





Canada 101.8 % 92.5 % 9.3 pts 97.3 % 91.1 % 6.2 pts UK&I 92.5 % 90.3 % 2.2 pts 93.7 % 93.6 % 0.1 pts US 88.5 % 89.3 % (0.8) pts 89.6 % 89.0 % 0.6 pts Combined ratio (undiscounted) 98.3 % 91.7 % 6.6 pts 95.6 % 91.3 % 4.3 pts Impact of discounting3 (4.8) % (1.3) % (3.5) pts (4.5) % (2.2) % (2.3) pts Combined ratio (discounted) 93.5 % 90.4 % 3.1 pts 91.1 % 89.1 % 2.0 pts





















Q3-2023 Consolidated Performance

Overall operating DPW growth was 6% , or 8% excluding strategic exits (such as UK personal lines motor and certain delegated relationships), led by strong momentum in personal lines, and continued rate actions across all geographies.

, or (such as UK personal lines motor and certain delegated relationships), led by strong momentum in personal lines, and continued rate actions across all geographies. Overall combined ratio of 98.3% (undiscounted) included 12 points of catastrophe losses, mainly from severe weather events in Canada . Underlying performance was strong across all regions, particularly in commercial lines.

included 12 points of catastrophe losses, mainly from severe weather events in . Underlying performance was strong across all regions, particularly in commercial lines. Including the impact of discounting, the overall combined ratio of 93.5% was 3.1 points higher than last year, mostly driven by the underwriting results mentioned above, offset in part by the benefit of underwriting discount build at higher interest rates compared to last year.

was 3.1 points higher than last year, mostly driven by the underwriting results mentioned above, offset in part by the benefit of underwriting discount build at higher interest rates compared to last year. Operating net investment income of $349 million for the quarter increased 50% year-over-year, benefiting from the rising yields and increased turnover over the last 12 months.

for the quarter increased 50% year-over-year, benefiting from the rising yields and increased turnover over the last 12 months. Distribution income increased by 3% to $116 million , reflecting strong core profitability and contributions from recent acquisitions, tempered by moderating variable commissions.

Lines of Business4

P&C Canada

Personal auto premiums growth accelerated to 9%, driven by our rate actions in hard market conditions as well as an improving unit growth trajectory. The combined ratio of 95.4% included roughly 2 points of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses and industry pools. We expect to remain at a seasonally adjusted sub-95 combined ratio over the next 12 months.

premiums growth accelerated to 9%, driven by our rate actions in hard market conditions as well as an improving unit growth trajectory. The combined ratio of 95.4% included roughly 2 points of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses and industry pools. We expect to remain at a seasonally adjusted sub-95 combined ratio over the next 12 months. Personal property premiums grew by 7%, up 2 points from the preceding quarter, reflecting rate actions in hard market conditions and strengthening unit growth. The elevated combined ratio of 123.7% included 34 points of catastrophe losses in excess of expectations. We remain well positioned to protect profitability through rate actions in supportive market conditions, while continuing to control costs through supply chain and other claims improvements.

premiums grew by 7%, up 2 points from the preceding quarter, reflecting rate actions in hard market conditions and strengthening unit growth. The elevated combined ratio of 123.7% included 34 points of catastrophe losses in excess of expectations. We remain well positioned to protect profitability through rate actions in supportive market conditions, while continuing to control costs through supply chain and other claims improvements. Commercial lines premium growth of 7% was up 1 point from the preceding quarter, driven by continued rate increases and strong retention. The combined ratio at 92.7% was 5.1 points higher than last year, mainly due to elevated catastrophe losses. We remain well positioned to continue to deliver a low-90s or better combined ratio, as a result of our profitability actions in the prevailing hard market conditions.

P&C UK&I

Commercial lines premiums decreased 1% on a constant currency basis, as strong growth in specialty lines was offset by a 9-point impact from strategic exits, continued optimization of our commercial delegated portfolio, and the end of a large commercial motor contract. The combined ratio of 90.6% reflected strong current year performance and the absence of catastrophes, offset by an unusually high level of adverse prior year development.

premiums decreased 1% on a constant currency basis, as strong growth in specialty lines was offset by a 9-point impact from strategic exits, continued optimization of our commercial delegated portfolio, and the end of a large commercial motor contract. The combined ratio of 90.6% reflected strong current year performance and the absence of catastrophes, offset by an unusually high level of adverse prior year development. Personal lines premiums declined 2% on a constant currency basis, reflecting a 15-point headwind from the exit of the UK personal lines motor portfolio. The combined ratio of 96.6% benefitted from our ongoing rating actions, as well as an absence of catastrophe losses. We continue to believe that this line of business is operating at a high 90s run rate. We are exploring strategic options for our UK Personal Lines business, including a possible sale.

P&C U.S.

Commercial lines premiums grew 13% on a constant currency basis, led by a 7-point contribution from new products (following the Highland MGA acquisition a year ago), as well as rate increases. The combined ratio improved to 88.5%, driven by greater exposure to more profitable lines of business, as well as rate increases.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders of $370 million was 24% lower than Q3-2022, as a $373 million increase in catastrophe losses offset the impact of improving underwriting fundamentals, and higher earned premiums and investment income.

was 24% lower than Q3-2022, as a increase in catastrophe losses offset the impact of improving underwriting fundamentals, and higher earned premiums and investment income. Earnings per share of $0.83 due to increased catastrophe losses of approximately $1.60 per share and higher non-operating losses.

due to increased catastrophe losses of approximately per share and higher non-operating losses. As of September 30, 2023 , the Operating ROE remained healthy at 12.2%, despite a 3-point impact from catastrophe losses over the last 12 months. The ROE of 7.8% reflected the operating challenge mentioned above, as well as exited lines and equity investment losses.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $2.8 billion and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions.

and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio of 22.7 % was relatively stable as a portion of the financing of the Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial Lines operations (the "UK Commercial Lines acquisition") was temporarily used to reduce short-term debt. Following the closing of the acquisition in Q4, our adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio is expected to be below 24%.

was relatively stable as a portion of the financing of the Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial Lines operations (the "UK Commercial Lines acquisition") was temporarily used to reduce short-term debt. Following the closing of the acquisition in Q4, our adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio is expected to be below 24%. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) was $77.24 at September 30, 2023 , and 1% higher than Q2-2023, reflecting the resilience of the platform and an equity issuance to partially fund the UK Commercial Lines acquisition.

M&A Update

On September 6, 2023 we announced the acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial Lines operations, another significant step to accelerate our strategy and better position our UK&I operations for outperformance. We closed the UK Commercial Lines acquisition on October 26, 2023 . Substantially all of the future economics of the business have been transferred to RSA effective October 1, 2023 . Starting in Q4-2023, results from these operations will be reported within our UK&I Commercial Lines segment.

we announced the acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial Lines operations, another significant step to accelerate our strategy and better position our UK&I operations for outperformance. We closed the UK Commercial Lines acquisition on . Substantially all of the future economics of the business have been transferred to RSA effective . Starting in Q4-2023, results from these operations will be reported within our UK&I Commercial Lines segment. We continue to explore strategic options for our UK Personal Lines business, including a possible sale.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividends are payable on December 29, 2023 , to shareholders of record on December 15 , 2023.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.50 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable as of December 31, 2023 , to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023 .

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated1 YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated1 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 163 375 792 2,108 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 292 161 624 (562) Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) (68) (33) (51) 107 Remove: non-operating component of NCI - - - (24) NOI attributable to shareholders 387 503 1,365 1,629 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (17) (15) (56) (44) NOI attributable to common shareholders 370 488 1,309 1,585 Divided by weighted-average number of common shares (in millions) 175.9 175.4 175.5 175.7 NOIPS, basic and diluted (in dollars) 2.10 2.78 7.46 9.01 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months2 1,817 2,167

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI2 14,894 14,415

OROE for the last 12 months2 12.2 % 15.0 %



1 Restated for the adoption of IFRS 17 – Insurance contracts 2 These measures are not restated for IFRS 17, given that the 2021 P&L figures were not restated for IFRS 17

Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements FS

IFRS 17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A

IFRS 17 MD&A

Quarter ended September 30, 2023

























Insurance revenue 6,385 (815) (63)





(245)

(67) 31 (1,159) 5,226 Operating net underwriting revenue

Insurance service expense (5,948) 780 121 (97) 5 (42) 259 - 67 (31) 1,062 (4,886) Sum of: Operating net claims ($3,168 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,718 million)

Allocation of reinsurance premiums (815) 815















815 - n/a

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 780 (780)















(780) - n/a

Insurance service result 402 - 58 (97) 5 (42) 14 - - - (62) 340 Underwriting income (loss)

Quarter ended September 30, 2022























Insurance revenue 6,296 (817) (63)





(478)

(36) 16 (1,378) 4,918 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,555) 746 112 (112) 12 (39) 481 (111) 36 (16) 1,109 (4,446) Sum of: Operating net claims ($2,806 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,640 million) Allocation of reinsurance premiums (817) 817















817 - n/a Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 746 (746)















(746) - n/a Insurance service result 670 - 49 (112) 12 (39) 3 (111) - - (198) 472 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other corporate income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to normalize discount build in IFRS 17 transition year (from Net insurance financial result under IFRS) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)

Financial statements FS

IFRS 17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A

IFRS 17 MD&A Nine-month period ended September 30, 2023





















Insurance revenue 18,982 (2,470) (216)





(1,107)

(181) 98 (3,876) 15,106 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (17,044) 2,054 371 (295) 17 (111) 1,163 - 181 (98) 3,282 (13,762) Sum of: Operating net claims ($8,669 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($5,093 million) Allocation of reinsurance premiums (2,470) 2,470















2,470 - n/a Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 2,054 (2,054)















(2,054) - n/a Insurance service result 1,522 - 155 (295) 17 (111) 56 - - - (178) 1,344 Underwriting income (loss) Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022





















Insurance revenue 19,510 (2,608) (357)





(2,026)

(143) 105 (5,029) 14,481 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (17,129) 2,156 452 (276) 35 (99) 2,039 (118) 143 (105) 4,227 (12,902) Sum of: Operating net claims ($8,116 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($4,786 million) Allocation of reinsurance premiums (2,608) 2,608















2,608 - n/a Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 2,156 (2,156)















(2,156) - n/a Insurance service result 1,929 - 95 (276) 35 (99) 13 (118) - - (350) 1,579 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other corporate income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to normalize discount build in IFRS 17 transition year (from Net insurance financial result under IFRS) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of the components within Operating net claims



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated









Operating net claims 3,168 2,806 8,669 8,116 Remove: net current year CAT losses (611) (238) (1,140) (665) Remove: favourable (unfavourable) PYD 189 215 686 703









Operating net claims excluding current year CAT losses and PYD 2,746 2,783 8,215 8,154 Operating net underwriting revenue 5,226 4,918 15,106 14,481









Underlying current year loss ratio 52.5 % 56.7 % 54.4 % 56.3 % CAT loss ratio 11.7 % 4.8 % 7.5 % 4.6 % (Favourable) unfavourable PYD ratio (3.6) % (4.4) % (4.5) % (4.8) % Claims ratio 60.6 % 57.1 % 57.4 % 56.1 %

Table 5 Reconciliation of the components within Operating net underwriting expenses



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated









Operating net underwriting expenses 1,718 1,640 5,093 4,786 Commissions 833 829 2,433 2,361 General expenses 748 674 2,247 2,016 Premium taxes 137 137 413 409 Operating net underwriting revenue 5,226 4,918 15,106 14,481 Commissions ratio 16.0 % 16.8 % 16.1 % 16.3 % General expenses ratio 14.3 % 13.7 % 14.9 % 13.9 % Premium taxes ratio 2.6 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 2.8 % Expense ratio 32.9 % 33.3 % 33.7 % 33.0 % Claims ratio 60.6 % 57.1 % 57.4 % 56.1 % Combined ratio (discounted) 93.5 % 90.4 % 91.1 % 89.1 %

Table 6 Reconciliation of Operating net investment income to Net investment income, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated









Net investment income, as reported under IFRS 349 232 970 652 Remove: investment income from the RSA Middle-East exited operations - - - (4) Operating net investment income 349 232 970 648

Table 7 Reconciliation of Net unwind of discount on claims liabilities to Net insurance financial result, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated









Net insurance financial result, as reported under IFRS (149) 35 (321) 521 Remove: Changes in discount rates and other financial assumptions1 (105) (180) (238) (1,001) Remove: Net foreign currency gains (losses) 1 43 57 (54) 228 Remove: Net insurance financial result from claims acquired in a business combination (14) (2) (54) (9) Net unwind of discount on claims liabilities (225) (90) (667) (261)

1 Included within Note 17 –Net investment return and net insurance financial result from the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Table 8 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Restated YTD-2023 YTD-2022 Restated Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 163 375 792 2,108 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (17) (15) (56) (44) Net income attributable to common shareholders 146 360 736 2,064 Divided by weighted-average number of common shares (in millions) 175.9 175.4 175.5 175.7 EPS, basic and diluted (in dollars) 0.83 2.05 4.19 11.75 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months1 1,066 2,647

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity1 13,695 13,888

ROE for the last 12 months1 7.8 % 19.1 %



1 These measures are not restated for IFRS 17, given that the 2021 P&L figures were not restated for IFRS 17

Table 9 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution income Total finance costs Other operating income (expense) Operating net investment result Total income taxes Non-operating results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S caption For the quarter ended September 30, 2023 Insurance service result 26

16



(77) 437 402 Net investment income





349





349 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(137)

(137) Net insurance financial result





(225)

76

(149) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 32 (2)



(7) (7)

16 Other net gains (losses)









9

9 Other income and expense 58

(50)



(47) (97) (136) Other finance costs

(61)









(61) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(109)

(109) Income tax benefit (expense)







(21)



(21)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 116 (63) (34) 124 (28) (292) 340

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Restated) Insurance service result 33

6



(64) 695 670 Net investment income





232





232 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(187)

(187) Net insurance financial result





(90)

236 (111) 35 Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 37 (3)



(8) (3)

23 Other net gains (losses)









16

16 Other income and expense 43

(48)



(57) (112) (174) Other finance costs

(43)









(43) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(102)

(102) Income tax benefit (expense)







(95)



(95)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 113 (46) (42) 142 (103) (161) 472





























Table 10 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution income Total finance costs Other operating income (expense) Operating net investment result Total income taxes Non-operating results Underwriting income (loss) Total F/S caption For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023













Insurance service result 71

40



(228) 1,639 1,522 Net investment income





970





970 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(283)

(283) Net insurance financial result





(667)

346

(321) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 129 (10) (1)

(28) (16)

74 Other net gains (losses)









28

28 Other income and expense 158

(151)



(150) (295) (438) Other finance costs

(163)









(163) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(321)

(321) Income tax benefit (expense)







(268)



(268)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 358 (173) (112) 303 (296) (624) 1,344

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (Restated)











Insurance service result 84

15



(143) 1,973 1,929 Net investment income





648

4

652 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(187)

(187) Net insurance financial result





(261)

900 (118) 521 Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 134 (7)



(30) (12)

85 Other net gains (losses)









439

439 Other income and expense 129

(140)



(170) (276) (457) Other finance costs

(127)









(127) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(269)

(269) Income tax benefit (expense)







(489)



(489)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 347 (134) (125) 387 (519) 562 1,579























Table 11 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS, excluding AOCI

As at September 30, 2023 2022 Restated





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 15,392 15,662 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (1,619) (1,322)





Common shareholders' equity 13,773 14,340 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS 767 1,632





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 14,540 15,972





Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 178.3 175.3 BVPS 77.24 81.82 BVPS (excluding AOCI)1 81.54 91.13

1 The Company adopted IFRS 9 retrospectively on January 1, 2023 and elected to recognize any IFRS 9 measurement differences by adjusting its Consolidated balance sheet on January 1, 2023, as a result comparative information was not restated. Prior periods continue to be reported under IAS 39 – Financial instruments: recognition and measurement ("IAS 39").







Table 12 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI



As at September 30, 2023 20221





Ending common shareholders' equity 13,773 13,828 Remove: significant capital transactions during the period 638 - Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 14,411 13,828 Beginning common shareholders' equity2 14,340 13,948 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 14,376 13,888 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions3 (681) - Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 13,695 13,888





Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,540 15,457 Remove: significant capital transaction during the period 638 - Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 15,178 15,457 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI2 15,972 13,373 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 15,575 14,415 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions3 (681) - Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,894 14,415

1 These measures are not restated for IFRS 17, given that the 2021 P&L figures were not restated for IFRS 17. 2 Beginning common shareholders' equity has not been adjusted for the adoption of IFRS 9 – Financial instruments ("IFRS 9") for purposes of calculating average common shareholders' equity. 3 Represents the net weighted impact of the September 13, 2023 and February 27, 2023 significant capital transactions.

Table 13 Reconciliation of Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) and Total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders and Equity attributable to NCI, as reported under IFRS



Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022

Restated







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,927 4,741 4,522 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (247) (247) (247)







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,680 4,494 4,275







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,927 4,741 4,522 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 15,392 14,989 15,843 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 285 285 285 Adjusted total capital 20,604 20,015 20,650







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,680 4,494 4,275 Adjusted total capital 20,604 20,015 20,650 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 22.7 % 22.5 % 20.7 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,927 4,741 4,522 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 1,619 1,619 1,322 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 285 285 285 Debt outstanding and preferred shares (including NCI) 6,831 6,645 6,129 Adjusted total capital 20,604 20,015 20,650 Total leverage ratio 33.2 % 33.2 % 29.7 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 22.7 % 22.5 % 20.7 % Preferred shares and hybrids 10.5 % 10.7 % 9.0 %

