COVID-19 Update

Our focus remains on helping our employees, customers and communities through this crisis

Since March we have provided over $350 million of relief , including premium reductions and payment flexibility, to over a million customers

Our operations and service levels remain strong and we have begun a risk-based, voluntary return to the office strategy for our employees

Financial Results

Net operating income per share up 63% to $2.35 , with $0.64 per share of catastrophe losses

, with a combined ratio of 89.5% Balance sheet strength maintained with $1.7 billion of total capital margin and 22.1% debt-to-total-capital ratio

(TSX: IFC)

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We delivered solid results this quarter while providing relief to more than one million customers and helping our Alberta customers get back on track following two significant weather events. Our capital position remains strong and we are well positioned to meet our underwriting targets for 2020. The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated many underlying societal challenges, from poverty to racism, to the care of our most vulnerable people. Businesses and their employees have an important role to play in solving these problems and we intend to do our part to contribute to meaningful change."



Consolidated Highlights1 (in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2020 Q2-2019 Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Direct premiums written1 3,382 3,152 7% 5,903 5,367 10% Combined ratio 89.5% 97.0% (7.5) pts 91.9% 99.2% (7.3) pts Underwriting income 284 75 nm 443 38 nm Net investment income 141 148 (5)% 291 288 1% Distribution EBITA and Other 78 72 8% 122 108 13% Net operating income 350 212 65% 593 325 82% Net income 263 168 57% 370 327 13% Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS) 2.35 1.44 63% 3.96 2.17 82% Earnings per share (EPS) 1.74 1.13 54% 2.40 2.19 10% Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE 15.6% 12.0% 3.6 pts





ROE 10.1% 10.6% (0.5) pts





Book value per share (in dollars) 53.95 49.90 8%





Total capital margin2 1,707 1,269 438





Debt-to-total-capital ratio 22.1% 21.6% 0.5 pts











(1) This press release contains non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Section 20 – Non-IFRS financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividends are payable on September 30, 2020 , to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020 .

Industry Outlook

The prevailing hard market conditions in personal auto will be tempered until driving activity returns to a normal level. Hard market conditions in personal property are expected to continue. In commercial lines hard market conditions are expected to resume in the coming months. In U.S. commercial, hardening market conditions are expected to continue.

Given that the Canadian industry combined ratio was above 100% and the industry ROE was well below historical averages in 2019 and in Q1-2020, we expect industry corrective measures to resume as the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis decline.

Insurance Business Performance















(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2020 Q2-2019 Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Direct premiums written1











Canada 2,896 2,727 6% 5,021 4,580 10% U.S. 486 425 10% 882 787 10%

3,382 3,152 7% 5,903 5,367 10% Combined ratio











Canada 89.0% 97.4% (8.4) pts 91.2% 100.1% (8.9) pts U.S. 93.2% 94.8% (1.6) pts 96.7% 94.4% 2.3 pts

89.5% 97.0% (7.5) pts 91.9% 99.2% (7.3) pts Underwriting income











Canada 257 55 367% 415 (4) nm U.S. 26 18 44% 25 39 (36)% Corporate & other 1 2 nm 3 3 -

284 75 279% 443 38 nm

1 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. Refer to Section 6 –U.S. in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. In the U.S., DPW change (growth) as reported was 14% for the quarter and 12% year-to-date.

Premiums grew 7% in the quarter reflecting solid growth across all lines of businesses and the 4-point impact of premium relief to customers. In Canada , premium growth was 6% in the quarter, including the benefit of The Guarantee acquisition. In the U.S., topline grew 14%, or 10% on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong organic growth in most lines of businesses and including The Guarantee acquisition.

in the quarter reflecting solid growth across all lines of businesses and the 4-point impact of premium relief to customers. In , premium growth was 6% in the quarter, including the benefit of The Guarantee acquisition. In the U.S., topline grew 14%, or 10% on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong organic growth in most lines of businesses and including The Guarantee acquisition. Combined ratio of 89.5% in the quarter was strong and included $124 million of weather-related catastrophe losses, as announced on July 8, 2020 . No material COVID-19 related losses were recorded in the quarter. The combined ratio in Canada was strong at 89.0%, reflecting lower claims frequency, largely offset by premium relief measures. A bad debt provision added 1.3 points to the combined ratio. In the U.S., the combined ratio of 93.2% improved by 1.6 points, driven by our profitability actions.

Lines of Business

P&C Canada

Personal auto premium growth of 3% in the quarter reflected a 7-point impact from customer premium relief measures. We expect the impact of premium relief measures in Q3-2020 to be in the low-double digit range. The combined ratio improved 14.8 points over last year to 84.7% in Q2-2020. The underlying current year loss ratio of 53.7% improved by 13.1 points from Q2-2019, reflecting lower claims frequency from reduced driving, better weather conditions and the benefit of our profitability actions, partly offset by increased severity and relief. Catastrophe losses of 3.5 points were above expectations for a second quarter, due to severe weather events in Alberta .

premium growth of 3% in the quarter reflected a 7-point impact from customer premium relief measures. We expect the impact of premium relief measures in Q3-2020 to be in the low-double digit range. The combined ratio improved 14.8 points over last year to 84.7% in Q2-2020. The underlying current year loss ratio of 53.7% improved by 13.1 points from Q2-2019, reflecting lower claims frequency from reduced driving, better weather conditions and the benefit of our profitability actions, partly offset by increased severity and relief. Catastrophe losses of 3.5 points were above expectations for a second quarter, due to severe weather events in . Personal property premiums increased 11% in the quarter driven by favourable market conditions and unit growth. The combined ratio improved 11 points year-over-year to 88.6%. The underlying current year loss ratio of 46.7% improved 12.3 points compared to last year, driven by our profitability actions and lower non-CAT weather-related losses. Catastrophe losses of 8.4 points, versus 9.1 points last year, reflect weather events in Alberta .

premiums increased 11% in the quarter driven by favourable market conditions and unit growth. The combined ratio improved 11 points year-over-year to 88.6%. The underlying current year loss ratio of 46.7% improved 12.3 points compared to last year, driven by our profitability actions and lower non-CAT weather-related losses. Catastrophe losses of 8.4 points, versus 9.1 points last year, reflect weather events in . Commercial lines (P&C and auto) premium growth of 7% in the quarter was tempered by the impact of the economic slowdown and premium relief measures. The underlying current year loss ratio of 53.5% improved 5.5 points from Q2-2019, reflecting lower claims frequency and the benefit of our profitability actions. The combined ratio of 95.1% in the quarter increased 2.3 points, due to elevated expenses and catastrophe losses, and lower favourable prior year claims development.

(P&C and auto) premium growth of 7% in the quarter was tempered by the impact of the economic slowdown and premium relief measures. The underlying current year loss ratio of 53.5% improved 5.5 points from Q2-2019, reflecting lower claims frequency and the benefit of our profitability actions. The combined ratio of 95.1% in the quarter increased 2.3 points, due to elevated expenses and catastrophe losses, and lower favourable prior year claims development. Distribution EBITA and Other grew 8% to $78 million driven by organic growth and acquisitions.

P&C U.S.

Premiums grew 10% in constant currency to $486 million in Q2-2020, driven by strong organic growth in most lines of business and including The Guarantee acquisition. Excluding the impact of the Healthcare business exit effective July 1, 2019 and The Guarantee acquisition, premium growth was 7%.

grew 10% in constant currency to in Q2-2020, driven by strong organic growth in most lines of business and including The Guarantee acquisition. Excluding the impact of the Healthcare business exit effective and The Guarantee acquisition, premium growth was 7%. Combined ratio of 93.2% in the quarter improved 1.6 points compared to last year reflecting strong performance across most lines. The underlying current year loss ratio of 53% improved 4.8 points compared to last year, driven by our profitability actions. Catastrophe losses were 1.7 points, versus nil last year.

Investments

Net investment income of $141 million for the quarter decreased 5% compared to last year, mainly due to lower reinvestment yields and lower dividend income related to reductions and timing, offset by higher invested assets following The Guarantee acquisition.

of for the quarter decreased 5% compared to last year, mainly due to lower reinvestment yields and lower dividend income related to reductions and timing, offset by higher invested assets following The Guarantee acquisition. Net losses excluding FVTPL bonds were $35 million for the quarter. Equity impairments were immaterial.

Net Income and ROE

Net operating income increased 65% to $350 million (or $2.35 per share) in Q2-2020, reflecting strong growth in underwriting income.

increased 65% to (or per share) in Q2-2020, reflecting strong growth in underwriting income. Earnings per share increased by 54% to $1.74 in Q2-2020 driven by growth in operating income.

increased by 54% to in Q2-2020 driven by growth in operating income. Operating ROE for the last 12 months improved 3.6 points year-over-year to 15.6% as at June 30, 2020 .

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $1.7 billion . MCT in Canada was estimated at 200%.

. MCT in was estimated at 200%. IFC's book value per share of $53.95 as at June 30, 2020 , increased 4% since March 31, 2020 , driven by strong operating performance and the rebound in capital markets.

of as at , increased 4% since , driven by strong operating performance and the rebound in capital markets. The debt-to-total capital ratio was 22.1% as at June 30, 2020 , compared to 24.1% as of March 31, 2020 . We expect to return to our 20% target level over the next 12-18 months.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 21.225 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 20.825 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares,18. 31825 cents per share on the Class A Series 4 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 30.625 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares and 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on September 30, 2020 , to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020 .

M&A Update

The Guarantee, Frank Cowan and On Side acquisitions collectively added 1 cent to NOIPS year-to-date.

and On Side acquisitions collectively added to NOIPS year-to-date. The integrations are on track to deliver mild NOIPS accretion in 2020 and mid-single digit NOIPS accretion by 2021.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $1.72 and $1.96 , respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q2-2020 MD&A as well as the Q2-2020 Consolidated Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Group USA (previously known as OneBeacon Insurance Group), a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides a range of specialty insurance products and services sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

