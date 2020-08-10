Intact Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour to speak at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET.

The full video webcast will be archived in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website for 180 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Group USA (previously known as OneBeacon Insurance Group), a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides a range of specialty insurance products and services sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Forward Looking Statements

The information linked from this press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to claims, catastrophe losses and non-catastrophe losses, the anticipated effect on combined ratio as well as on a per share basis and by line of business, the anticipated effect of applicable and future federal and provincial tax regulations and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In the case of estimated claims and losses, due to the preliminary nature of the information available to prepare estimates, future estimates and the actual amount of claims and losses associated with events described above may be materially different from current estimates.

All of the forward-looking statements linked from this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the "Risk Management" section (Section 18) of our Q2-2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis, and our 2019 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, in Notes 10 and 13 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464, ext. 45112, [email protected]

