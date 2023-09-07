TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

A link to access the live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. The video replay will be available following the event and archived for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

