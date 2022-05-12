TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2022 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2022, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes Withheld Charles Brindamour 140,617,720 99.96% 60,469 0.04% Emmanuel Clark 140,349,802 99.77% 328,387 0.23% Janet De Silva 140,354,795 99.77% 323,394 0.23% Stephani Kingsmill 140,616,124 99.96% 62,065 0.04% Jane E. Kinney 137,449,314 97.70% 3,228,875 2.30% Robert G. Leary 140,376,806 99.79% 301,383 0.21% Sylvie Paquette 140,376,077 99.79% 302,112 0.21% Stuart J. Russell 140,372,956 99.78% 305,233 0.22% Indira V. Samarasekera 139,496,753 99.16% 1,181,436 0.84% Frederick Singer 139,891,138 99.44% 787,051 0.56% Carolyn A. Wilkins 140,347,240 99.76% 330,949 0.24% William L. Young 138,976,868 98.79% 1,701,321 1.21%



2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 124,447,193 88.13% 16,769,181 11.87%



3. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2022 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 137,493,809 97.74% 3,184,380 2.26%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

