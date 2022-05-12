Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Français

Intact Financial Corporation

May 12, 2022, 16:07 ET

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2022 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2022, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes  

Withheld  

Charles Brindamour

140,617,720

99.96%

60,469

0.04%

Emmanuel Clark

140,349,802

99.77%

328,387

0.23%

Janet De Silva

140,354,795

99.77%

323,394

0.23%

Stephani Kingsmill

140,616,124

99.96%

62,065

0.04%

Jane E. Kinney

137,449,314

97.70%

3,228,875

2.30%

Robert G. Leary

140,376,806

99.79%

301,383

0.21%

Sylvie Paquette

140,376,077

99.79%

302,112

0.21%

Stuart J. Russell

140,372,956

99.78%

305,233

0.22%

Indira V. Samarasekera

139,496,753

99.16%

1,181,436

0.84%

Frederick Singer

139,891,138

99.44%

787,051

0.56%

Carolyn A. Wilkins

140,347,240

99.76%

330,949

0.24%

William L. Young

138,976,868

98.79%

1,701,321

1.21%


2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld  

124,447,193

88.13%

16,769,181

11.87%


3. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2022 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against  

137,493,809

97.74%

3,184,380

2.26%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Emilie Dutil-Bruneau, Director, Communications, 514-654-3180, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]

