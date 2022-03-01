Intact Financial Corporation announces $200,000 donation to support crisis relief efforts in Ukraine

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced it is committing $200,000 on behalf of its Canadian, U.S. and European businesses, including RSA Group, to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to support ongoing relief efforts and other critical humanitarian activities in Ukraine.

"This is a very difficult period for many in our communities, and our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, our Ukrainian employees and broker partners across Canada and the globe," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, Intact Financial Corporation.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Kate Moseley-Williams, Manager, Media Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 42515, [email protected] ; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]