Instacart Same-Day Delivery Now Available in Montreal with Costco, Les Aliments M&M and Walmart Stores; Expansion Across Stores in Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Gatineau, including Pharmaprix and Sephora, in the Coming Months

Instacart is Now Accessible in all 10 Canadian Provinces and Available to More Than 1 Million Quebec Households

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced its expansion to Quebec. This marks the first time the company has translated its same-day online grocery delivery platform outside of English, developing product experiences for local customers, shoppers and retailers that are fully accessible in French. Customers in Montreal can now have the groceries and goods they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour from nearly 25 Costco, Les Aliments M&M and Walmart locations. Following the initial Montreal launch, Instacart plans to expand to Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Gatineau over the coming months, and introduce more retailers including Pharmaprix and Sephora, making same-day delivery accessible to even more Quebecers. With today's launch, Instacart is now accessible in all 10 Canadian provinces and available to more than 1 million households in Quebec.

"Over the last year, Instacart has served as a lifeline for millions of Canadians, delivering groceries and essentials from more than 1,800 stores across more than 35 retailers countrywide," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "With today's launch, we're taking another step toward deepening our commitment to Canada, creating a new way for Quebecers to connect with local brick-and-mortar retailers and seamlessly get the goods they need delivered. We're proud to introduce Instacart's first-ever French-language experience in Quebec, and look forward to finding more ways for customers to engage with the local retailers they know, love and trust."

"We're thrilled to expand same-day delivery of Costco products to Quebec," said Pierre Riel, Senior Vice President Country Manager at Costco Canada. "By expanding our relationship with Instacart, our members will have even more ways to get the most out of their membership."

"M&M Food Market has offered online shopping for many years and our partnership with Instacart is a natural extension of our business," said Derek Bowles, Director of Store Operations at Les Aliments M&M. "Demand for same-day delivery is not only convenient, it's a big time saver and we're looking forward to giving Quebec residents even more access to our food by bringing it to their doorsteps."

"Expanding our collaboration with Instacart to the Quebec market is an important milestone in our commitment to making Canadians' lives easier, more convenient and better," said Cyrille Ballereau, Regional Vice President at Walmart Canada. "We're looking forward to providing our Quebec customers with additional express delivery options of our in-store selection of groceries and goods."

"For decades, Pharmaprix has been a leading destination for Quebec customers for health and beauty products, food staples and general convenient shopping to help them make life a little bit easier," says Matt Carr, Vice President of Merchandising at Shoppers Drug Mart & Pharmaprix. "Partnering with Instacart on their Quebec launch will soon allow stores to better serve customers wherever they need us, whether that's in person or delivered right to their door."

"We're excited to be expanding our partnership with Instacart, to provide our clients in the Quebec market with an innovative and seamless shopping experience and same-day delivery service," said Deborah Neff, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sephora Canada. "Now more than ever, we're committed to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and to offering them the flexibility, ease and convenience to shop how they want. We're thrilled that our clients in Quebec will soon be able to make the most of Instacart's unique services to shop with us."

Quebecers can begin shopping on Instacart by going to www.instacart.ca or opening the app on their mobile device, entering their address and navigating to the retailer of their choice. To access Instacart's French-language experience, customers must have the preferred language on their web browser or phone set to French Canada. An Instacart shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive their order in as fast as an hour or schedule their delivery in advance. Costco delivery is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. Les Aliments M&M delivery is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. Walmart is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. In addition to the Instacart marketplace mobile app and website, Quebecers will also be able to access Instacart delivery via Costco and Les Aliments M&M's web and mobile platforms in the coming days, both of which are powered by Instacart's Enterprise services.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Instacart

Related Links

http://www.instacart.com

