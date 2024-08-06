MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Inscora, a Montreal-based startup providing automated cyber risk assessment and sales enablement solutions for cyber insurance brokers, has raised $2 million in funding. The round was led by Luge Capital, with participation from Desjardins Capital, Accelia Capital, Inovia Capital and angel investors from the cybersecurity industry.

inscora's founders (CNW Group/inscora)

The company was co-founded by repeat cybersecurity entrepreneur Gabriel Tremblay, who formerly co-founded Delve Labs (acq. by Secureworks), along with Pierre-David Oriol, former VP of Product at Delve Labs, and Guillaume Raymond, former Director of Engineering at digital health company Dialogue (acq. by Sunlife).

Inscora's platform empowers insurance brokers with a next-gen cyber brokerage approach, enabling them to accurately and effortlessly assess a company's cyber risk posture, support their clients to incorporate cybersecurity best practices, and dramatically accelerate the cyber insurance application process. The end result is increased customer value, better risk-adjusted premiums and higher sales conversion.

"We have spent our careers developing products that help organizations protect themselves against cyber attacks. Inscora represents a unique opportunity to apply this expertise to the ever-evolving field of cyber insurance and improve the efficiency of insurance brokers as well as the security posture of the insured clients. We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors to help us now go to market," said Gabriel Tremblay, CEO and Co-Founder of Inscora.

"We have seen, first hand, how complex purchasing cyber insurance can be and the lack of tools available to the insurance industry to guide clients to implement stronger security measures within their organizations. Inscora is solving both of these important issues to support the ever-evolving cyber insurance industry", says David Nault, General Partner at Luge Capital.

The funds raised in this funding round will be used to further develop Inscora's platform, expand the team and launch the product in Canada and the U.S. Inscora is already working with select insurance industry players in its early trial program. Please contact Inscora for more details.

SOURCE inscora

Gabriel Tremblay, CEO, Inscora inc., [email protected], https://inscora.com