VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Victoriaville, are breaking ground on a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. This new living environment on Lactancia Street is part of the second phase of projects led by Mission Unitaînés, which aims to deliver 600 additional affordable housing units in six Quebec cities over the next two years.

Construction will begin in late September and is expected to be completed by winter 2027. Ultimately, Innov Habitat Victo will be responsible for managing and maintaining the building.

The $32.5 million financial package includes investments totalling $22.5 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Victoriaville will transfer the land and provide certain tax breaks and connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the financial package.

The event was attended by Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, alongside Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, Patrick Paulin, President of Innov Habitat Victo, and Sébastien Brière

An innovative, multi-stakeholder partnership

The goal of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project, launched in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building 11 new residences in 11 different cities, thanks to a total investment of $235 million from both levels of government.

The second phase, announced on August 28, 2025, is a continuation of the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income, independent seniors. Thanks to an additional investment of $135.1 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada, six more residences will be built in Valleyfield, Québec, Victoriaville, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Laval.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a contribution. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés is responsible for designing and constructing the buildings. Once construction is complete, it provides the municipality or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality—in the case of Victoriaville, the Office d'habitation Centre-du-Québec—with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building has a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to the economies of scale and the partners' expertise, the innovative and efficient Mission Unitaînés model has the advantage of creating 1,700 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently building. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, which mobilizes stakeholder expertise to very quickly build quality affordable housing. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I commend the collaborative work of our various partners that made the innovative Unitaînés project possible. These 100 new affordable housing units, along with their social spaces, will provide residents with the best possible living environment. I am delighted with this addition for Victoriaville and the Centre-du-Québec region."

André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"In Victoriaville, we are actively working to find solutions to housing challenges. In recent years, we have implemented several initiatives to respond to the housing crisis. Our efforts are also reflected in the development of affordable housing projects and in collaboration with dedicated partners. The Unitaînés project is a great example of this. It is partnerships like these that make Victoriaville such a dynamic, innovative city that truly listens to the needs of its residents."

Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville

"It is with great enthusiasm that we commit to this project, which will undoubtedly contribute to the well-being of our community. This building represents much more than a roof: it is a promise of security, well-being, and dignity for our seniors living on modest incomes. We are proud to take part in this achievement, which reflects our values of inclusivity and accessibility."

Patrick Paulin, President, Innov Habitat Victo

"This new project, added to the projects already under development, is a perfect example of my commitment to improving the well-being of seniors by providing them with an environment where they feel safe, free and happy. We are particularly proud that the governments have renewed their trust in us to launch new projects such as the one announced today. More than 100 additional seniors will have access to quality, low-cost housing. I applaud the City's leadership and would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this ambitious and innovative initiative, completed in record time and cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 30% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit, including heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

per month for a one-bedroom unit, including heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-995-9704