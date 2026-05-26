MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 19 and 20, 2026, the fourth edition of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Associated Innovation Workshop took place. On this occasion, 75 government representatives and experts across academia, civil society, and industry from over fifteen countries gathered in Brazil. They worked together to identify concrete tools for better collective governance of artificial intelligence. At the invitation of Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, CEIMIA was the lead organizer of this flagship annual event that shapes the GPAI Associated work plan, alongside the Centres of Paris (Inria), and of Tokyo (NICT).

"The Innovation Workshop is an incredible source of material for developing high-value, concrete, and useful projects for member countries and various stakeholders," stated Sophie Fallaha, Executive Director of CEIMIA. "It is an intense exercise in which AI experts and government representatives engage. Over the course of two days, they confront their perspectives to find the best concrete solutions to the identified problems."

CEIMIA's mission is to foster the responsible deployment and use of AI at all levels, by all stakeholders, all around the world through developing AI governance tools. CEIMIA acts as a neutral broker to provide policymakers and private sector stakeholders with practical tools for the informed governance of trustworthy AI.

This annual event aims to identify current and emerging issues related to artificial intelligence, and to bring forth new solutions that will serve as foundations for the projects carried out by the Centres of Expertise in Paris, Tokyo, and Montreal.

This year particular focus was placed on informed AI literacy, international cooperation frameworks, data sovereignty, as well as cultural and linguistic diversity in AI models.

These topics reflect Canadian priorities, including pillars of the upcoming Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. "CEIMIA intends to align its future actions with the deployment of this strategy and thus continue consolidating Canada's leadership position in responsible AI," adds Ms. Fallaha.

Click here to view the OECD's social media post on this subject:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/oecd-ai_ai-inria-nict-activity-7462848295048990720-ceJr?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAbJnkoB-HpsWQ6VU-ec26_xNoQDg8s2uKw

About CEIMIA:

The International Centre of Expertise in Montreal on Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA) was born from Canada and Quebec's asserted leadership in responsible AI, as a founding member of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) in 2020. CEIMIA's mission is to build trust in the safe and responsible deployment and increase use of AI, acting as a neutral broker to provide both policy makers and industry actors with practical and actionable tools to adopt AI responsibly. CEIMIA enables a future where responsible AI fuels social and economic progress and empowers all people, everywhere. Read more about its mission on the website: ceimia.org/en/about-us/

SOURCE CEIMIA - International Centre of Expertise in Montreal on Artificial Intelligence

For more information, please contact: Gwenaëlle Le Peuch, Communications Manager, [email protected]