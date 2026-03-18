Innovation Leader Duncan Wardle and Entrepreneur Seb Terry to Speak at Duck Creek Formation '26: Agents of Innovation

Speakers to explore how AI is reshaping creativity and collaboration across insurance industry

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced Seb Terry and Duncan Wardle as keynote speakers for Formation '26: Agents of Innovation. Formation '26 is Duck Creek's annual user conference designed to convene insurance and technology leaders to exchange insights, accelerate innovation, and shape the industry's next chapter. The event will take place at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida, and bring together more than 800 carriers, partners and ecosystem leaders for meaningful learning, collaboration, and real-world application.

Together, these keynote speakers will set the tone for Formation '26, bringing distinct perspectives that will shape the event's most anticipated sessions.

Duck Creek announced Seb Terry and Duncan Wardle as keynote speakers for Formation '26: Agents of Innovation. Post this

Duncan Wardle is a former Head of Innovation and Creativity at The Walt Disney Company and the founder of the innovation consultancy iD8 & innov8. During his tenure at Disney, he helped teams across Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Imagineering and Animation develop new ideas and experiences that reshaped global storytelling and consumer engagement. In his Formation '26 keynote "Working in Harmony with AI" Wardle will address how insurers can approach artificial intelligence as a collaborator rather than a threat. His session will explore how AI can remove repetitive work-free teams to focus on creativity and empathy and help carriers build sustainable competitive advantage in underwriting claims and customer experience. As a multiple TEDx speaker and contributor to Fast Company, Harvard Business Review, and Forbes Wardle brings practical frameworks that align directly with the Formation theme of empowering agents of innovation across organizations.

Seb Terry is a leading voice in fostering human connection, high performance, and personal transformation. After the death of a close friend in his mid-twenties, Terry asked himself a single question about happiness and responded by creating a list of 100 life goals that would ultimately reshape his path and inspire millions. His journey has included experiences ranging from marrying a stranger in Las Vegas to helping a quadriplegic athlete complete a half marathon and has been featured on ESPN and Discovery Channel. In his keynote "Strong Alone. Better Together." Terry will focus on how trust, connection, and shared purpose enable teams to move faster, collaborate more effectively, and innovate with confidence in highly regulated industries. His message underscores the human capabilities that technology cannot replace and highlights why connection remains central to successful transformation. Terry has shared his frameworks with organizations including Google, Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, and McKesson.

"Duncan and Seb bring powerful, complementary perspectives on what it means to be an agent of innovation today," said Tyler Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "The future of insurance will be defined by AI, but its true power is unlocked when advanced technology and passionate people move forward together, united by purpose and unafraid to redefine what's possible."

At Formation '26, Duck Creek will also unveil its vision for agentic AI and how intelligent agents will help insurers reshape decision-making, automation, and operational agility across insurance. As the industry enters a new era of AI-powered collaboration, Wardle's and Terry's perspectives on creativity, trust, and human ingenuity provide a powerful foundation for understanding how technology and people can innovate together.

Formation '26 features general sessions, product news, panel discussions, partner showcases, and ample opportunities for connection and learning that support professional growth and operational success. Attendees will also have access to the interactive Launchpad featuring 40+ partners and insurtech innovations.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built enabling the industry to capitalize on the cloud to run agile intelligent and evergreen operations. Authenticity purpose and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when where and how they need it most. Our market leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.