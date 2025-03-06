BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- James Chen, President of Huawei Carrier Business, delivered a keynote speech "Innovating with AI: Drive Techco Value Creation to New Heights". Chen pointed out that transformation is not the end. The ultimate goal of transformation is to create value.

James Chen, President of Huawei Carrier Business, delivering a keynote speech

With the rapid development of technologies such as 5.5G, cloud, and AI, carriers are transforming from traditional connection service providers to digital service providers. Huawei proposes the "Five Ones" capability model to facilitate the carrier transformation to technology companies (techcos). This will help carriers reshape business, operations and maintenance (O&M), and infrastructure, and better enable them to seize the opportunities of transformation and continuously create value.

One monetization model: Building a new model for differentiated experience monetization

New personal service scenarios, such as livestreaming, business travel, and gaming, are emerging. To deliver differentiated network experience for different users and service scenarios and monetize such offerings, carriers need new service models that are enabled by new technologies.

AI can help carriers accurately recommend packages to users, dynamically adjust network experience that best suits users' needs, and display experience improvement results intuitively to users in real time.

So far, more than 35 carriers around the world have adopted the experience monetization models using rate-based and experience-based charging.

One service entry: Building home AI services that support multi-modal interaction

Homes are becoming more and more intelligent. Carriers can provide personalized services by establishing a unified intelligent home service portal and upgrade from bandwidth providers to AI service providers.

For example, carriers in China and South Korea have launched home AI hubs that include AI agents. These hubs seamlessly connect to various smart home devices through multi-modal interaction and quickly invoke intelligent applications on the cloud based on user intents.

One-stop cloud platform: Operating a cloud platform for B2B services

To seize the opportunities brought by digital and intelligent transformation of industries, carriers need to provide a cloud platform that features multi-service convergence to tap into more B2B service scenarios. The platform needs to be equipped with new capabilities such as cloud marketplace and intelligent code generation. Such capabilities will quickly onboard carriers with the ecosystem and help developers innovate and launch applications more rapidly.

A carrier in Northern Africa has successfully used the multi-cloud platform to help thousands of enterprises and customers in more than 10 industries embrace digital transformation.

One telecom foundation model: Introducing general AI agents and digital twins

AI technologies based on foundation models can help carriers reimagine O&M efficiency. By building the digital twins of networks and services, carriers can convert data and scenarios into knowledge and capabilities. Carriers can then embed telecom foundation model technologies into the digital twins or AI agents, and continuously train and optimize the models, in this way applying AI technologies to routine O&M.

In an intelligent O&M success case, AI technologies have been used to quickly diagnose and rectify network faults, shortening the troubleshooting time to less than 30 minutes.

One synergetic architecture: Building the infrastructure for all-element collaboration

In the age of AI, the communications infrastructure will include multiple resources, such as networking, storage, cloud, and computing resources. It is critical to plan an architecture that integrates all of these resource elements.

This architecture should support the following three features: Intelligent connectivity, with which carriers can provide deterministic assurance and lossless connections for users; an intelligent cloud, which supports heterogeneous computing power in distributed deployment and provides cloud services and intelligent computing services on demand; intelligent collaboration, which synergizes all resource elements from planning to operations.

Finally, James Chen said that innovating with AI will accelerate carriers' transformation to techcos. With leading products and solutions, Huawei is working with customers to reshape business, O&M, and infrastructure to continuously create greater value together and seize the vast opportunities in the age of AI.

