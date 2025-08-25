MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal are proud to announce the first housing project in the Bridge-Bonaventure district. Developed in partnership with Broccolini, Bâtir son quartier and the housing non-profit Point Commun in the Pointe-Saint-Charles Northern Triangle, the project consists of a residential rental complex developed in two phases, whose total buildable area is divided equally between a non-market-housing high-rise (50%) and a market housing high-rise (50%).

Phase 1: Affordable housing for 376 households

To address the affordability crisis, the non-market-housing project will be the first phase to break ground in summer 2026. Located at the intersection of Bridge, Wellington and Saint-Patrick streets in Pointe-Saint-Charles, the 20-storey high-rise will provide 376 non-market units. It will be a key factor in creating a complete living environment with spaces that meet the needs of the local population and future tenants, such as businesses, local services, mobility infrastructure, green spaces, and opportunities for socio-ecological transition.

The overall budget for the construction of this affordable housing building is $130 million. It will be built thanks to an innovative combination of funding levers under the Canada-Quebec agreement through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). This combination, which includes the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) and Programme de financement en habitation (PFH), maximizes resources and reduces some of the funding needed by creating 20% to 25% more housing units with the same level of contributions.

Government of Canada : $11.6 million

Government of Quebec : $25 . 3 million ( $11.6 million in funding and a $13.7 million patient loan)

. 3 million ( in funding and a patient loan) City of Montréal: $12.06 million

Technical information

376 units: bachelor and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments

Gross floor area: 314,360 square feet (housing units, community and commercial spaces on the ground floor)

Scheduled start of construction: Summer 2026

Completion of construction: Fall 2028

Project cost: $130,684,252

Project manager: Broccolini

"We are committed to working with all levels of government and all sectors to provide housing support to those who need it most. Together, we are innovating to develop a variety of funding levers that make it possible to quickly create housing for local residents. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this 376-unit housing project possible."

- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Outremont

"Quebec combines a number of funding levers, including the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec and the Programme de financement en habitation. Here, with the Société d'habitation du Québec, we are introducing the patient loan, which enables us to build 20% to 25% more housing units with the same budget. This is a great example of how our government is committed to working together and finding more solutions to build more housing faster and at a lower cost. The Pointe-Saint-Charles Northern Triangle project is a concrete example of the vision we have and want to see implemented throughout Quebec."

- France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Accelerating the development of Bridge-Bonaventure is the final commitment I had pledged to deliver during my last 300 days as mayor. This project perfectly embodies our vision of a complete, affordable, green neighborhood, well connected to public transit. We are proud to have mobilized all our partners toward the creation of 12,000 to 13,500 housing units in the coming years, of which 40 to 50% will be non-market housing. The development of this exemplary district is now underway and will directly contribute to the affordability of the metropolis, for the benefit of all future generations."

- Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"This project, which originated with the Affordable Montréal Initiative launched by our administration, is a testament to an innovative partnership between institutional, private, and community sectors. Thanks to our joint efforts and shared commitment to providing housing that meets the diverse needs of our population, we have succeeded in putting forward a plan in which half of the units will remain protected from real estate speculation. This is a major achievement and marks an important milestone for social diversity in the Bridge-Bonaventure area. Ultimately, this complete living environment will include not only housing, but also commercial and community spaces that will help strengthen the vitality of the Pointe-Saint-Charles Triangle."

- Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee, Head of Housing, Real Estate Strategy, Property Assessment and Legal Affairs, Borough Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest

"With the Pointe-Saint-Charles Northern Triangle, we are laying the foundations for an inclusive, forward-looking neighbourhood. We applaud the commitment of the Broccolini group, a key partner in achieving this ambitious vision. We also thank the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal, whose financial support and vision have made this project possible. Bâtir son quartier is proud to support Point Commun in carrying out this promising initiative, which will transform the Bridge-Wellington intersection into a genuine area of solidarity and urban renewal."

- Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

"This project demonstrates the power of open, respectful collaboration with all stakeholders. Broccolini is proud to contribute to making the Bridge-Bonaventure district an inclusive, exemplary and forward-looking living environment. Through both phases of the project, 800 households will have access to quality, sustainable housing made possible by Broccolini's integrated vertical expertise in development and construction."

- Anthony Broccolini, CEO, Broccolini

"This first project adds a significant number of social and affordable housing units. In line with the vision of social and urban development carried out by the Action-Gardien neighbourhood round table, Point Commun prioritizes real affordability, local control and the sustainability of housing and commercial spaces, integration into the neighbourhood in a high-density setting, and the quality of the living environment for future tenants and the existing population."

- Lise Ferland, Chair of the Point Commun Board of Directors

About Loger+

Loger + is a series of robust measures designed to enable the metropolis to house more Montrealers, focusing on the construction of new units and the protection of existing affordable housing. Improving administrative processes, enhancing support for non-profit organizations to accelerate the development of social and affordable housing, and increasing density are at the core of the strategies used by the City of Montréal to address the housing crisis. These measures will provide concrete and tailored responses to the recommendations from the Affordable Montréal Initiative, established by the City to bring together key housing stakeholders from both the private and community sectors. To learn more about the Bridge-Bonaventure District Development Plan, click here.

About Bâtir son quartier

Bâtir son quartier, a community real estate developer since 1976, supports low- and moderate-income organizations and households in collectively taking charge of their housing conditions and creating supportive living environments. Projects coordinated by Bâtir son quartier are mainly developed on a cooperative or non-profit basis. To date, Bâtir son quartier has coordinated the construction of 16,078 housing units for 479 projects throughout the Montréal metropolitan area. Bâtir son quartier is recognized as a qualified developer under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ). www.batirsonquartier.com (French only)

About Broccolini

With over 75 years of expertise, Broccolini is an integrated real estate leader, offering turnkey solutions for investment, development, construction and property management. Recognized as one of Canada's largest builders, it acts as a trusted partner to some of the world's most renowned companies and supports each stage of the real estate life cycle in the industrial, residential, commercial and office sectors in Quebec, Ontario and beyond.

About Point Commun

Point Commun is a non-profit real estate company created in the wake of the redevelopment of the Bridge-Bonaventure district. Its mission is to provide sustainable and affordable housing for individuals, families and organizations that contribute to the diversity and vitality of Pointe-Saint-Charles. Point Commun designs, owns and protects social and affordable housing that ensures equitable access to safe and stable quality housing, as well as accessible spaces for community groups, local businesses and social economy enterprises. With its strong local roots, Point Commun embodies the community's vision for urban development and acts in response to expressed needs and aspirations.

