Innergex Signs a Partnership Agreement with Vent d'Est in France

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed for the co-development of wind projects in France with Vent d'Est.

Vent d'Est is a family-owned business developing wind projects since 2005. Pioneer of participation and consultation with local communities in France, Vent d'Est brings together the key functions of evaluation, negotiation, instruction and monitoring of energy production projects. Innergex and Vent d'Est will work together to seek new development opportunities on projects mainly in eastern France. The market conditions in this region favour the development of renewable energy projects.

According to the agreement, Innergex will contribute to the development of projects and acquire 50% when they have reached certain milestones. The agreement also provides for Innergex to acquire 100% of the projects when they reach the construction phase.

"France is an important market for Innergex and this agreement will allow us to accelerate our growth. Developing projects in France requires several years of hard work and having the experience of Vent d'Est coupled with our expertise should allow us to develop more projects simultaneously in the coming years. Vent d'Est and Innergex share common values and together will pursue the development of renewable energy projects in partnership with local communities," said Jean Trudel, Chief Investment and Development Officer of Innergex.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

The Corporation is an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms and solar farms. As a global corporation, Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. Innergex manages a large portfolio of assets currently consisting of interests in 67 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,338 MW (gross 3,238 MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms and four solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in seven projects under development with a net installed capacity of 546 MW (gross 628 MW), one of which is currently under construction, and prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totalling 7,767 MW. Respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, its partners, and its investors are at the heart of the Corporation's development strategy. Its approach for building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is rated BBB- by S&P.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

To inform readers of the Corporation's future prospects, this press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, Innergex's business strategy, future development and growth prospects, business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terminology that state that certain events will or will not occur. It represents the estimates, projections and expectations of the Corporation relating to future events, results or developments as of the date of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information includes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of securities laws, such as expected production, projected revenues and projected Adjusted EBITDA, to inform readers of the potential financial impact of expected results, of the expected commissioning of Development Projects, of the potential financial impact of completed and future acquisitions and of the Corporation's ability to sustain current dividends and to fund its growth. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they are by their very nature subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the renewable energy industry in general such as execution of strategy; ability to develop projects on time and within budget; capital resources; derivative financial instruments; current economic and financial conditions; hydrology and wind regimes, solar irradiation; construction, design and development of new facilities; performance of existing projects; equipment failure; interest rate and refinancing risk; currency exchange rates, variation in merchant price of electricity, financial leverage and restrictive covenants; and relationships with public utilities. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Innergex are included in Innergex's annual information form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. The following table outlines Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release, the principal assumptions used to derive this information and the principal risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

Principal Assumptions Principal Risks and Uncertainties Estimated project costs, expected obtainment of permits, start of construction, work conducted and start of commercial operation for Development Projects or Prospective Projects For each Development Project and Prospective Project, the Corporation may provide (where available) an estimate of potential installed capacity, estimated project costs, project financing terms and each project's development and construction schedule, based on its extensive experience as a developer, in addition to information directly related to incremental internal costs, site acquisition costs and financing costs, which are eventually adjusted for the projected costs and construction schedule provided by the engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") contractor retained for the project. The Corporation provides indications based on assumptions regarding its current strategic positioning and competitive outlook, as well as scheduling and construction progress, for its Development Projects and its Prospective Projects, which the Corporation evaluates based on its experience as a developer. Uncertainties surrounding development of new facilities Performance of major counterparties, such as suppliers or contractors Delays and cost overruns in the design and construction of projects Ability to secure appropriate land Obtainment of permits Health, safety and environmental risks Higher-than-expected inflation Equipment supply Interest rate fluctuations and financing risk Risks related to U.S. PTCs and ITCs, changes in U.S. corporate tax rates and availability of tax equity financing Regulatory and political risks Natural disaster Relationships with stakeholders Foreign market growth and development risks Outcome of insurance claims

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which Forward-Looking Information is based are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely unduly on this Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, unless so required by legislation.

