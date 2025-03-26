LONGUEUIL, QC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project has reached commercial operations on March 25, 2025. The project, located on Hawaii Island, integrates 30 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity with 30 MW/120 MWh (4 hours) of battery storage, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of clean electricity to the Hawaiian Electric grid.

Hale Kuawehi (CNW Group/Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.)

"This milestone reflects the hard work of our teams and partners and Innergex's continued commitment to providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "By combining solar energy with advanced storage technology, we are helping Hawaii transition to a resilient and carbon-free electric system."

The electricity produced by the Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project is sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For 35 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 91 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,737 MW (gross 4,693 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 36 wind facilities, 10 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 16 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 915 MW (gross 1,547 MW), 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 10,288 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital. To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

