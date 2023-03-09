INNERGEX COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF A 60 MW SOLAR PORTFOLIO IN ONTARIO

Further diversifies Innergex's existing portfolio of assets in terms of technology and geography.

Adds high quality operating assets which are fully contracted at an attractive fixed power purchase agreement price for an average remaining term of almost nine years.

The Portfolio's cash flows from operating activities and Free Cash Flow1 has averaged an annual $23.0 million and $7.5 million respectively over a historical four-year period.

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously reported acquisition of the 60 MW Sault Ste. Marie solar portfolio (the "Portfolio") located in northwestern Ontario for a purchase price of $50.2 million, along with the assumption of $169.5 million of existing debt.

"The acquisition of Sault Ste Marie supports our strategy to increase geographic and technological diversification, while benefiting from reliable, quality cash flows through its attractive contracted profile," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "We are also pleased to enter this part of Ontario where heavy industries are looking to decarbonize, which could bring additional opportunities for Innergex in the long term."

The Sault Ste. Marie 1, 2, and 3 facilities ("SSM1", "SSM2", "SSM3", respectively) reached full commissioning between 2010 and 2011 and have achieved an excellent operating track record since then, with a historical 5-year weighted-average availability of 98.5%. All three facilities are fully contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with the Independent Electricity System Operator (Aa3 rating by Moody's), with an average remaining contract life of close to nine years.

The assets are expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $33.1 million in 2023, while operating, general and administrative expenses are expected to reach approximately $3.1 million during the same period. Over a historical four-year period, cash flows from operating activities of the Portfolio have reached an average of $23.0 million on an annual basis, while Free Cash Flow2 has averaged $7.5 million for the same period. Innergex expects the Portfolio to be immediately accretive based on these historical averages.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,694 MW (gross 4,244 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 11 solar facilities and 1 battery energy storage facility. Innergex also holds interests in 11 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 696 MW (gross 733 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 605 MWh, 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 8,701 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Non-IFRS measures

