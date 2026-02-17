LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announced today the appointment of Mr. Jean Trudel as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 13, 2026. He will succeed Mr. Michel Letellier, who is announcing his retirement after nearly 30 years with Innergex, including nearly 20 years at the helm of the Corporation. Mr. Letellier will remain actively involved with Innergex by serving on the Investment Committee and acting as an advisor to the new President and Chief Executive Officer to ensure a smooth transition.

Michel Letellier (CNW Group/Innergex Énergie Renouvelable Inc.) Jean Trudel (CNW Group/Innergex Énergie Renouvelable Inc.)

Retirement of Michel Letellier

Mr. Letellier has led Innergex since 2007, when it was a Canadian company with 13 facilities. Under his leadership, Innergex has experienced sustained growth and rapidly expanded in British Columbia before extending its activities beyond Canada's borders to successfully establish itself in the United States, France, and Chile. Today, he leaves behind a corporation operating more than 4,400 MW across 89 facilities in four countries. Beyond this remarkable growth, Mr. Letellier's most enduring legacy remains the strong corporate culture he fostered, centered on developing sustainable projects that balance people, planet, and shared prosperity. His longstanding commitment to host communities and partnerships with Indigenous communities has always set Innergex apart within the industry, as has the place given to people in the day-to-day management of the Corporation.

Under Mr. Letellier's leadership, Innergex has completed more than 20 projects and company acquisitions, commissioned a significant number of renewable energy projects, and carried out numerous financial transactions to support the Corporation's growth activities. In particular, he led the company to diversify into solar energy and battery energy storage, signed major partnership agreements during his career, and completed the closing of Innergex's capital with La Caisse in 2025.

"We would like to express our deep gratitude to Michel Letellier for his outstanding contribution to Innergex over nearly three decades. A visionary and unifier, he guided Innergex with rigour and passion, transforming the company into a Canadian leader in renewable energy and an internationally valued player. In recognition of the lasting impact he has had on our organization, the Innergex Board of Directors has awarded him the title of President Emeritus," said Monique Mercier, Chair of the Innergex Board of Directors.

"It is with great emotion that I step down from my role at Innergex, an organization to which I have been deeply committed all these years. I would like to thank all Innergex employees, our Indigenous, local, and business partners, as well as all shareholders who have supported us over the years for their trust and support. I am handing over the reins to my long-time colleague, Jean, whom I have seen evolve and grow over the years. He has all the experience, vision, and skills required to successfully assume this role. I am confident that the values that have always guided Innergex will remain," said Michel Letellier.

Appointment of Jean Trudel

Mr. Trudel joined Innergex in 2002 as Vice President – Corporate Development. He quickly developed his expertise by holding various key positions, including management of investments, development, communications, and investor relations. Since 2022, Mr. Trudel has been Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the accounting, investment, finance, treasury, tax, internal audit, continuous improvement, and information and operational technology teams.

Before joining Innergex, Mr. Trudel worked for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Prior to that, he spent three years as a member of the commercial banking group at the Bank of Nova Scotia. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) from HEC Montréal (1993) and a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University (1996).

"We are delighted to confirm that Jean Trudel will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex in March 2026. Over the years, Mr. Trudel has demonstrated remarkable leadership and has rigorously prepared for this transition. Jean Trudel has led several major initiatives over the years, and his experience within the company will enable him to successfully implement Innergex's growth and performance strategy," said Ms. Mercier.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Michel for more than a quarter of a century on Innergex's success. It is with great humility that I accept this new role, and I thank the Board of Directors for their confidence and Michel for his leadership, passion, and determination over the years," said Mr. Trudel. " The challenges facing our industry are significant, and the clear mandate from the Board and our shareholders is focused on performance and value creation. I have no doubt that with our talented team of passionate women and men, we will continue to advance Innergex while respecting the human values that are dear to Michel and to everyone involved in the Innergex ecosystem," added Mr. Trudel.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For more than 35 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 89 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,583 MW (gross 4,411 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 36 wind facilities, 8 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 19 projects under development with a gross installed capacity of 1,849 MW (gross 1,537 MW), 7 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totalling 11,749 MW.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

