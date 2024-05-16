LONGUEUIL, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 2, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot for the election of directors, which was held during the annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 8, 2024 are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Daniel Lafrance 125,352,739 97.71 % 2,935,943 2.29 % Marc-André Aubé 127,145,776 99.11 % 1,142,906 0.89 % Pierre G. Brodeur 127,151,479 99.11 % 1,137,203 0.89 % Radha D. Curpen 127,653,991 99.51 % 634,690 0.49 % Nathalie Francisci 127,712,845 99.55 % 575,836 0.45 % Richard Gagnon 123,718,533 96.44 % 4,570,149 3.56 % Jean-Hugues Lafleur 127,155,290 99.12 % 1,133,392 0.88 % Michel Letellier 127,002,137 99.00 % 1,286,545 1.00 % Patrick Loulou 127,121,372 99.09 % 1,167,310 0.91 % Monique Mercier 124,223,658 96.83 % 4,065,023 3.17 % Ouma Sananikone 126,588,704 98.67 % 1,699,978 1.33 %

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual general meeting of shareholders was filed with the regulatory authorities.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,655 MW (gross 4,293 MW), including 41 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 2 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 14 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 965 MW (gross 1,316 MW), 4 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 9,912 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

