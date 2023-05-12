LONGUEUIL QC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 3, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot for the election of directors, which was held during the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 9, 2023 are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Daniel Lafrance 141,983,710 96.42 % 5,272,110 3.58 % Pierre G. Brodeur 146,847,805 99.72 % 408,015 0.28 % Radha D. Curpen 147,059,927 99.87 % 195,893 0.13 % Nathalie Francisci 145,355,085 98.71 % 1,900,735 1.29 % Richard Gagnon 143,374,359 97.36 % 3,881,461 2.64 % Michel Letellier 147,071,170 99.87 % 184,650 0.13 % Monique Mercier 144,473,135 98.11 % 2,782,685 1.89 % Ouma Sananikone 147,057,313 99.87 % 198,507 0.13 % Louis Veci 146,837,016 99.72 % 418,804 0.28 %

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual general meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,696 MW (gross 4,245 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 11 solar facilities and 1 battery energy storage facility. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 709 MW (gross 747 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 605 MWh, 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 8,883 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

For further information: Investor Relations, Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer, 450 928-2550, ext. 1252, [email protected]; Media: Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, [email protected]; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. www.innergex.com