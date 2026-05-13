LONGUEUIL, QC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. ("Innergex") and West Moberly First Nations are pleased to announce that their 251 MW Bessie Wind Project has been selected through B.C. Hydro's 2025 Call for Power.

Wind farm (CNW Group/Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.) West Moberly First Nations logo (CNW Group/Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.)

The Bessie Wind Project is an Indigenous-majority owned wind project and represents a continuation of the strong partnership between Innergex and West Moberly First Nations, following their successful collaboration in securing a contract through BC Hydro's previous Call for Power. This latest selection reflects the partners' shared commitment to advancing clean, reliable electricity in British Columbia while supporting Indigenous leadership, long-term stewardship, and economic opportunity in the Peace Region.

"The selection of the Bessie Wind Project is an important milestone for Innergex, West Moberly First Nations, and British Columbia's clean energy future," said Jean Trudel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "Bessie reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with West Moberly First Nations and the growing need for new clean electricity supply in the province. It is a strong project in a market with clear long-term electricity demand, and it builds on years of collaboration, trust, and shared experience. We are proud to be moving forward with West Moberly First Nations on a project that will support British Columbia's clean energy future while creating long-term benefits for the Peace Region."

"Our partnership with Innergex is built on years of collaboration and a shared commitment to creating long-term opportunity for our Nation and future generations," said Chief Roland Willson of West Moberly First Nations. "The Bessie Wind Project reflects the kind of development we want to see in our territory, where Indigenous Nations are active decision-makers and economic development is pursued on our own terms. It is also part of a broader vision of reconciliation grounded in real partnership, where we are shaping how development happens in our lands, advancing economic self-determination, and creating lasting benefits for our community and region."

"The Bessie Wind Project builds on a strong foundation of collaboration between West Moberly First Nations and Innergex," said Colleen Giroux-Schmidt, Senior Vice President – Development Western Canada and Federal Government Affairs of Innergex. "As we continue advancing the project, the partnership will remain central to how Bessie moves forward. This is a project rooted in long-term relationships, responsible development, and a shared commitment to creating clean energy and lasting regional benefits in northeast British Columbia."

Bessie Wind Project

The Bessie Wind Project is a 251 MW wind energy project in the Peace Region and is currently projected to be commissioned in 2032. The project is expected to provide clean, renewable electricity while supporting employment, contracting, training, and local participation opportunities during development and construction. Once operational, it is expected to contribute to local economic activity, create opportunities for skilled workers, and provide long-term benefits for the region.

Located in the Peace Region, Bessie builds on an established relationship between West Moberly First Nations and Innergex and reflects a long-term approach to renewable energy development grounded in Indigenous leadership, environmental stewardship, and regional economic participation. As demand for clean electricity continues to grow in British Columbia, the project is designed to support the province's energy needs while strengthening energy security and creating long-term economic opportunity in northern communities.

The development process for Bessie is ongoing, and the partners are committed to consulting and collaborating with Indigenous and local communities at every stage. This includes seeking feedback, addressing local considerations, and exploring opportunities for shared benefits as the project advances.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For more than 35 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 90 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,592 MW (gross 4,424 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 37 wind facilities, 8 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 18 projects under development with a gross installed capacity of 1,959 MW, 6 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 11,859 MW.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About West Moberly First Nations

West Moberly First Nations is a Treaty No. 8 Nation located near Moberly Lake in northeast British Columbia. The community is made up of Dunne-za, Saulteau, Cree and Tse'khene peoples, whose ancestors have lived in the region since time immemorial.

West Moberly First Nations is committed to protecting its rights, culture, lands, waters, resources and way of life, while supporting responsible stewardship, sustainable development, and long-term opportunities for its members and future generations.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For information: Ina Gjoka, Strategist - Government Relations, (236) 994-5812, [email protected]; Jade Lachapelle, Senior Advisor - Communications, (450) 928-2550 ext. 1302, [email protected]