MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - INLAN, a Montreal-based technology company pioneering next-generation battery-less IoT tags and AI-ready data infrastructure, is proud to announce it has raised US$ 5 million in series A funding led by strategic investor Saas Fee Limited, with strong participation from California-based VC investor Shea Ventures, as well as contributions from Montreal-based TandemLaunch and several strategic individual investors.

This new investment will enable INLAN to transition its breakthrough hardware into large-scale deployment and to expand the software and data backbone required to support massive IoT adoption across industrial and supply chain markets.

"AI is poised to fundamentally transform supply chain management, but only if the underlying data is granular, real-time, multidimensional, and reliable," said Ali Shajii, CEO and Co-Founder of INLAN. "That level of data simply doesn't exist today at scale, because the sensing technologies needed to capture it are either too limited or too expensive. INLAN was built to change that. With this funding, we can bring truly scalable, AI-ready data to the supply chain world and unlock the next generation of intelligent operations."

"We've spent the past two years developing a new class of battery-less tag that combines the affordability of RFID with the performance of active IoT devices," said Mohammad Hajikhani, Co-Founder and CPO. "This funding marks an important milestone for INLAN and gives us the momentum we need to scale our technology into real-world supply chain environments. We're excited to take the next steps toward making item-level intelligence accessible at truly massive scale."

INLAN is creating a world where every item in the supply chain can continuously report where it is, how it's doing, and what it needs, without the cost or complexity of today's sensor technologies. By removing the trade-off between affordability and performance, INLAN makes it possible for businesses to access real-time, item-level intelligence at a scale that was previously out of reach. This means clearer visibility across operations, more reliable data for automation, and the ability to respond to issues the moment they arise.



INLAN was incubated at TandemLaunch, a Montreal-based deep-tech start-up foundry and seed fund. Emilie Boutros, Managing Partner added, "The support from a group of strategic and highly experienced international investors reflects our growing confidence in INLAN's technology and its potential to transform large-scale data collection in industrial IoT and supply chain management. We welcome the opportunity to continue supporting INLAN's journey."

INLAN was advised by Pantek Securities, LLC, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP on the transaction.

About INLAN

INLAN is a Canadian deep-tech company enabling real-time, item-level data at massive scale for modern supply chains and industrial IoT. By combining breakthrough tag chip technology with AI-ready data infrastructure, INLAN makes continuous, reliable, and granular operational insights accessible to businesses everywhere.

Media contact: Mohammad Hajikhani, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, INLAN Technologies